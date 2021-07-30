Hannover 96 vs Hansa Rostock prediction, preview, team news and more | 2. Bundesliga 2021-22

Hannover 96 will face Hansa Rostock in the 2. Bundesliga on Saturday in what will be their first home game of the season.

Hansa Rostock were well beaten by Karlsruher SC in their opening game of the season, and will hope to bounce back against Hannover 96.

Jan Zimmermann’s Hannover played some good football at times against Werder Bremen but could only pick up a point through Marvin Ducksch’s excellent finish in the second half.

Grüße von der MKA! 👋 In der zweiten Einheit des Tages läuft ein Trainingsspiel - und Flo #Muslija trifft in den Winkel. 👀#H96 #NiemalsAllein ⚫️⚪️💚 pic.twitter.com/Z6I9zDqr6u — Hannover 96 (@Hannover96) July 28, 2021

Promotion is on the agenda this season, and Hannover will have to beat teams like Hansa Rostock to achieve their target of a top-three finish.

Hannover 96 vs Hansa Rostock Head-to-head

The record between the two teams is even heading into this fixture. Both teams have won the fixture twice, and two games have ended as draws.

Hansa last faced Hannover 96 way back in 2008, when both sides were in the Bundesliga. It’s been a rough ride for Hansa Rostock in the last decade or so. They will hope to pick up their first win after their return to the 2.Bundesliga.

Hannover 96 form guide: D

Hansa Rostock form guide: L

Hannover 96 vs Hansa Rostock Team News

Hannover 96

Franck Evina is expected to miss out due to a muscle injury. Other than him, coach Jan Zimmermann has a fully-fit squad to choose from. It wouldn’t be a surprise if he goes with same XI that was used against Werder Bremen on the opening matchday.

Injured: Franck Evina

Doubtful: None

Hansa Rostock

Thomas Meissner has just returned to training and is still a week or two away from making the first team. Manager Jens Hartel revealed in his press conference that Pascal Breier is not yet ready to play this weekend.

Simon Rhein has picked up an injury and will be unavailable, while Tobias Schwede might once again miss out.

Injured: Simon Rhein, Tobias Schwede

Unavailable: Pascal Breier, Thomas Meissner

Hannover 96 vs Hansa Rostock Predicted Lineups

Hannover 96 Probable XI (4-2-3-1): Ron-Robert Zieler, Niklas Hult, Simon Falette, Marcel Franke, Sei Muroya, Sebastian Ernst, Dominik Kaiser, Florent Muslija, Sebastian Kerk, Sebastian Stolze, Marvin Ducksch

Hansa Rostock Probable XI (4-4-2): Markus Kolke, Calogero Rizzuto, Damian Rossbach, Ryan Malone, Nico Neidhart, Jan Lohmannsroben, Svante Ingelsson, Bjorn Rother, Hanno Behrens, Streli Mamba, John Verhoek

Hannover 96 vs Hansa Rostock Prediction

Hannover are the favorites heading into this game and should be able to pick up their first win of the season.

Hansa Rostock are expected to take a few matches to find their feet in the 2. Bundesliga, and they might come up short against Hannover.

Score prediction: Hannover 96 2-0 Hansa Rostock

Edited by Peter P