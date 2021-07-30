Hannover 96 vs Hansa Rostock prediction, preview, team news and more | 2. Bundesliga 2021-22

Hannover 96 will face Hansa Rostock in the 2. Bundesliga on Saturday in what will be their first home game of the season.
Hansa Rostock were well beaten by Karlsruher SC in their opening game of the season, and will hope to bounce back against Hannover 96.
Jan Zimmermann’s Hannover played some good football at times against Werder Bremen but could only pick up a point through Marvin Ducksch’s excellent finish in the second half.
Promotion is on the agenda this season, and Hannover will have to beat teams like Hansa Rostock to achieve their target of a top-three finish.
Hannover 96 vs Hansa Rostock Head-to-head
The record between the two teams is even heading into this fixture. Both teams have won the fixture twice, and two games have ended as draws.
Hansa last faced Hannover 96 way back in 2008, when both sides were in the Bundesliga. It’s been a rough ride for Hansa Rostock in the last decade or so. They will hope to pick up their first win after their return to the 2.Bundesliga.
Hannover 96 form guide: D
Hansa Rostock form guide: L
Hannover 96 vs Hansa Rostock Team News
Hannover 96
Franck Evina is expected to miss out due to a muscle injury. Other than him, coach Jan Zimmermann has a fully-fit squad to choose from. It wouldn’t be a surprise if he goes with same XI that was used against Werder Bremen on the opening matchday.
Injured: Franck Evina
Doubtful: None
Hansa Rostock
Thomas Meissner has just returned to training and is still a week or two away from making the first team. Manager Jens Hartel revealed in his press conference that Pascal Breier is not yet ready to play this weekend.
Simon Rhein has picked up an injury and will be unavailable, while Tobias Schwede might once again miss out.
Injured: Simon Rhein, Tobias Schwede
Unavailable: Pascal Breier, Thomas Meissner
Hannover 96 vs Hansa Rostock Predicted Lineups
Hannover 96 Probable XI (4-2-3-1): Ron-Robert Zieler, Niklas Hult, Simon Falette, Marcel Franke, Sei Muroya, Sebastian Ernst, Dominik Kaiser, Florent Muslija, Sebastian Kerk, Sebastian Stolze, Marvin Ducksch
Hansa Rostock Probable XI (4-4-2): Markus Kolke, Calogero Rizzuto, Damian Rossbach, Ryan Malone, Nico Neidhart, Jan Lohmannsroben, Svante Ingelsson, Bjorn Rother, Hanno Behrens, Streli Mamba, John Verhoek
Hannover 96 vs Hansa Rostock Prediction
Hannover are the favorites heading into this game and should be able to pick up their first win of the season.
Hansa Rostock are expected to take a few matches to find their feet in the 2. Bundesliga, and they might come up short against Hannover.
Score prediction: Hannover 96 2-0 Hansa Rostock
