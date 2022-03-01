Hannover 96 vs RB Leipzig prediction, preview, team news and more | DFB-Pokal 2021-22

The quarterfinals of the DFB-Pokal kick-off this week and will see Hannover 96 host RB Leipzig on Wednesday night.

With multiple wild-card teams in contention to lift the DFB-Pokal trophy, Hannover 96 are one of those sides. They beat Eintracht Norderstedt 4-0 in their opening cup game before beating Fortuna Dusseldorf 3-0 in the second round.

Their third-round feat was the most impressive of the lot as they picked up a clinical 3-0 win over Borussia Monchengladbach.

Hannover 96 last made it past this stage of the DFB-Pokal back in the 1991-92 season, when they would end up eventual winners. They will be looking to replicate that this season.

RB Leipzig are quite clearly the strongest team left in the cup competition. The Red Bulls have had a rather easy run in the tournament as they have faced no top-flight opposition right from the start of the competition till now.

RB Leipzig appeared at this stage of the tournament last season and won before going on to lose 4-1 to Borussia Dortmund in the final. They will be hoping they can go all the way this season.

Hannover 96 vs RB Leipzig Head-to-Head

There have been just four meetings between Hannover 96 and RB Leipzig. The visitors have won all four games, with the most recent being a 3-0 away victory in the Bundesliga back in 2019.

Hannover Form Guide (All Competitions): W-W-D-L-D

RB Leipzig Form Guide (All Competitions): W-W-W-D-W

Hannover 96 vs RB Leipzig Team News

Hannover 96

Sebastian Ernst is the only injured player for the hosts ahead of their cup clash this week.

Injured: Sebastian Ernst

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

RB Leipzig

The hosts have no injured or suspended players ahead of Wednesday's game. Marcel Halstenberg has recovered from his injury while Josko Gvardiol has served his suspension and will return to the squad.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Hannover 96 vs RB Leipzig Predicted XI

Hannover 96 Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ron-Robert Zieler; Jannik Dehm, Marcel Franke, Julian Borner, Niklas Hult; Gael Ondoua, Mark Diemers; Linton Maina, Sebastian Kerk, Cedric Teuchert; Maximilian Beier

RB Leipzig Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Peter Gulacsi; Willi Orban, Mohamed Simakan, Lukas Klostermann; Angelino, Amadou Haidara, Konrad Laimer, Benjamin Henrichs; Dani Olmo; Christopher Nkunku, Andre Silva

Hannover 96 vs RB Leipzig Prediction

Hannover 96 are on a three-game unbeaten run which has seen them score seven goals and keep two clean sheets. They have lost just one of their last seven games across all competitions and one of their last nine home games.

RB Leipzig are also flying high at the moment, winning four of their last five games with an aggregate score of 13-3. They are the favorites to win the tournament at the moment and should come out on top this Wednesday.

Prediction: Hannover 96 1-3 RB Leipzig

