Hansi Flick’s Germany are heading to Qatar as reborn beasts following goal-fest against Armenia

Hansi Flick’s record as Germany boss so far has been sensational. The German FA literally went to war with Bayern Munich in order to prise the 56-year-old away from the Bavarian giants.

However, time has proven that it was all worth it. Not only has Flick transformed the national team within a short period but the German team are also currently playing their best football in a long time.

Flick has been in charge for less than three months but Germany have won every game under him. Die Mannschaft are currently on a seven-game winning run, having scored a whopping 31 goals in that period.

The German FA certainly knew they were getting a great coach when they hired Flick but very few expected such a quick turnaround after the team’s recent failings.

Germany enjoy goal-fest against Armenia

Last week, Germany routed Liechtenstein 9-0 and Die Mannschaft were once again ruthless when they faced Armenia on Sunday. Never mind that they had already qualified for the 2022 World Cup but Flick’s side still approached the game as if everything was at stake.

They completely dominated their opponents, with goals from Kai Havertz, Jonas Hofmann and an Ilkay Gundogan double capping off a 4-1 win, while Henrikh Mkhitaryan netted Armenia’s sole consolation goal.

Germany have found their mojo again and, under Flick, they have become a free-scoring side. The best part, though, is that the team is not reliant on a single player for goals.

Die Mannschaft are reborn under Flick

Die Mannschaft have endured some low points in recent years. The 6-0 defeat to Spain, the 2-1 defeat to North Macedonia and their early exit at Euro 2020 remain fresh in the minds of many Germans fans.

However, the team looks reborn under Flick. Although they are currently in a rebuilding process, Germany already look and play like a winsome side. The German boss told the DFB website:

“We won 4-1 and achieved our goal of getting 27 points. Not everything went well but the way we play football is really great. You can see that the team always wants to play forward and create opportunities. We defend very well and then get a couple of counterattacks, that’s normal."

Flick added:

“We know where we need to improve but there is still time. I am happy with the team. We have now won seven games, so I can only congratulate my team. That the team has so much fun is a good prerequisite for us coaches.”

Flick’s arrival has changed a lot and Germany will be heading to the 2022 World Cup as a completely different team to the one that has flattered to deceive in recent years.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar