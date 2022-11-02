Hapoel Be'er Sheva vs Austria Vienna Prediction and Betting Tips | November 3, 2022

Hapoel Be'er Sheva will host Austria Vienna at the Turner Stadium in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday (November 3).

The hosts cannot win the group but could qualify for the knockout round playoffs. Hapoel held Austria Vienna to a goalless draw in their first meeting. The Israeli outfit have recorded three draws and a defeat since then.

The Camels are third with four points. A win could move them to second spot, which could seal their playoff berth. However, those efforts would be futile if Lech Poznan get the better of Villarreal, who have already qualified.

Meanwhile, with two points from five games, Austria Vienna cannot finish in the top two. It’s not a disaster, though, as they finished in the second qualifying round in the previous edition. Die Veilchen don’t look like a team capable of spoiling Hapoel's ambitions.

The visitors finished third in the Austrian Bundesliga last term and are sixth after 14 games this season.

Hapoel Be'er Sheva vs Austria Vienna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Hapoel have won two of their last five home games and drawn three.

Hapoel have made it to the group stage of a UEFA club competition six times.

Hapoel have scored three goals so far in the group stage as opposed to two for Austria Vienna.

In their last four away matches, Austria Vienna have won once, drawn once and lost twice.

Hapoel have won twice in their last five games and drawn three, while Austria Vienna have won once, and drawn and lost twice apiece.

Form Guide: Hapoel Be'er Sheva – W-D-W-D-D, Austria Vienna W-D-D-L-L.

Hapoel Be'er Sheva vs Austria Vienna Prediction

The hosts have no other option but to deliver against Austria Vienna to boost their qualification hopes.

מנהלת הליגות לכדורגל @IPFL_FOOTBALL מהעלייה לחימום, דרך הדחיפה של החברים למגרש, הדריבלים באגף שהסתיימו עם בישול, ועד לחגיגות בסיום: תפסנו את שאפי סולימנוב ל- #שמירה_אישית אתמול בטוטו טרנר 🕵 מהעלייה לחימום, דרך הדחיפה של החברים למגרש, הדריבלים באגף שהסתיימו עם בישול, ועד לחגיגות בסיום: תפסנו את שאפי סולימנוב ל-#שמירה_אישית אתמול בטוטו טרנר 🕵 https://t.co/dLKyjJdEF3

Coach Manfred Schmid will likely feature some second fringe players, which could help the Camels. Hapoel should leave no stone unturned to prevail.

Prediction: Hapoel 3-1 Austria Vienna

Hapoel Be'er Sheva vs Austria Vienna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Hapoel

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Hapoel to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Austria Vienna to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes