Hapoel Be'er Sheva vs Lech Poznan Prediction and Betting Tips | October 13, 2022 

Hapoel Be'er Sheva will host Lech Poznan on matchday four in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday (October 13).

The hosts are coming off a thrilling 2-2 home draw against Hapoel Haifa in the Israeli Ligat Ha'al on Sunday. The visitors twice took the lead, but Be'er Sheva fought back to claim a point.

Hapoel will now turn their attention to Group C of the Conference League, where they sit in third spot, having garnered two points from three games. Lech, meanwhile, are second on four points, Villarreal lead the way with nine points, while Austria Vienna have one.

Mistrz Polski 🥇 @LechPoznan

lechpoznan.pl/aktualnosci,2,… Zwycięstwo, porażka, remis. Grupowi rywale Lecha w #UECL kończyli swoje niedawne spotkania w lidze z różnymi rozstrzygnięciami, a najbliższy z nich - Hapoel Beer Szewa - zremisował w poniedziałek na własnym terenie z Hapoelem Hajfa 2:2. Zwycięstwo, porażka, remis. Grupowi rywale Lecha w #UECL kończyli swoje niedawne spotkania w lidze z różnymi rozstrzygnięciami, a najbliższy z nich - Hapoel Beer Szewa - zremisował w poniedziałek na własnym terenie z Hapoelem Hajfa 2:2.lechpoznan.pl/aktualnosci,2,…

Lech triumphed over Radomiak Radom with a lone goal in the Polish Estraklasa. Georgiy Tsitaishvili's early goal proved to be the difference between the two teams.

Poznan and Hapoel shared the spoils in an entertaining goalless draw on matchday three that saw over 30 shots on goal last week.

Hapoel Be'er Sheva vs Lech Poznan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Lech have lost just one of their last 12 games across competitions.

Nine of Hapel's last ten home games across competitions have had goals at both ends.

Hapoel have lost just one of their last seven home games across competitions.

Lech have found the back of the net in their last six away games.

Hapoel have kept a clean sheet at half-time in eight of their last nine Conference League games.

Lech are winless in their last eight away games in European competition.

Hapoel Be'er Sheva vs Lech Poznan Prediction

This game could be a direct tussle for second place in the group. Their draw last week leaves the door open for both teams as well as bottom-placed Austria Vienna.

Lech are the more in-form team, having gone 12 games unbeaten across competitions. However, their poor away record in the continent doesn't inspire confidence.

Both teams are almost evenly matched, so there could be a repeat of the matchday three result, with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Hapoel Be'er Sheva 1-1 Lech Poznan

Hapoel Be'er Sheva vs Lech Poznan Betting Tips

Tip 1 Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Poll : 0 votes