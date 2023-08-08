Hapoel Be'er Sheva vs Levski Sofia Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th August 2023

Hapoel Be'er Sheva host Levski Sofia at the Turner Stadium on Thursday for the first leg of their Europa Conference League third qualifying round.

After finishing runners-up in the Israeli Premier League last season, the Camels secured their passage into the qualifiers and are now looking to make their second consecutive appearance in the competition.

Elyaniv Barda's side overcame Lithuanian outfit Panevezys 2-1 on aggregate in the previous round. Be'er Sheva won the first leg 1-0 at home, before being held to a 1-1 draw in the return, which was enough for them to advance into the next round.

On the other hand, Levski Sofia beat Shkupi 3-0 on aggregate in the last round of the qualifiers. A comfortable 2-0 victory on the road was followed by a narrow 1-0 win at home, with Marin Plamenov Petkov netting the winner in the 10th minute of stoppage time.

Having begun their 2023-24 campaign on a losing note, going down 2-1 to CSKA 1948, Levski won their next four games to build incredible momentum into their season. However, that was punctured last weekend when Lokomotiv Plovdiv condemned them to a 2-1 defeat in the league.

Nikolay Kostov's side will hope to recover themselves for Thursday and be able to put up another fight in Europe to continue their qualification dreams.

Hapoel Be'er Sheva vs Levski Sofia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This is the first official clash between Hapoel Be'er Sheva and Levski Sofia.

Hapoel Be'er Sheva have played a Bulgarian side four times in their history, winning thrice and losing once.

In three official games this season, Hapoel Be'er Sheva have won one, drawn one and lost one.

Hapoel Be'er Sheva have scored only three goals in three games, all coming from three different players.

Two of Levski Sofia's three goals in this season's European qualifiers have come in stoppage time.

Levski Sofia have won four and lost twice in six games in all competitions.

Hapoel Be'er Sheva vs Levski Sofia Prediction

Hapoel Be'er Sheva have begun their campaign on a shaky note, which could inspire Levski Sofia to produce their best here. However, the Israel side can be difficult to beat at home and we predict a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Hapoel Be'er Sheva 1-1 Levski Sofia

Hapoel Be'er Sheva vs Levski Sofia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes