Hapoel Be'er Sheva vs Levski Sofia Prediction and Betting Tips | July 17th 2025

Hapoel Be'er Sheva will host Levski Sofia at the Varosi Stadion on Thursday in the second leg of their 2025-26 first-round UEFA Europa League qualifying clash. The home side enjoyed a strong campaign last season, finishing atop the regular season standings, but ultimately ended the season as runners-up to record champions Maccabi Tel Aviv.
Be'er Sheva will be looking to capitalize on their home advantage this week to advance to the next round, where they will face Primeira Liga outfit Sporting Braga.
Levksi Sofia, meanwhile, enjoyed a brilliant campaign in the Bulgarian top flight last season, finishing second in the table with 72 points, their highest points tally in the Parva Liga since the 2010-11 campaign.
The two sides will head into the midweek clash on equal footing after playing out a goalless draw in their first-leg clash at the Vivacom Arena Georgi Asparuhov last week. They both have suspension concerns, with Maicon Araujo dos Santos of Levski and Eliel Perez of Hapoel Be'er Sheva receiving second-half red cards in last week's fixture.
Hapoel Be'er Sheva vs Levski Sofia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Thursday's game will mark the fourth meeting between Be'er Sheva and Levski. The visitors are undefeated in their previous three contests, picking up a win and two draws.
- The Blues have kept clean sheets in four of their last five competitive outings.
- Levski's last appearance in the group stages of a continental showpiece came back in the 2022-23 season when they featured in the Conference League. Be'er Sheva, meanwhile, have not returned to Europe since their 2010-11 Europa League group-stage campaign.
- The Camels had the best defensive record in the Israeli top flight last season with a goal concession tally of 28.
Hapoel Be'er Sheva vs Levski Sofia Prediction
Hapoel Be'er Sheva will head into the midweek clash on a high after their Super Cup triumph on Sunday. They have lost just one home game all year and will head into the match as favorites.
The Blues have drawn their last three competitive outings and are undefeated in their last eight. However, they failed to secure an advantage on home turf last week and could be punished for that here.
Prediction: Hapoel Be'er Sheva 1-0 Levski Sofia
Hapoel Be'er Sheva vs Levski Sofia Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: H. Be'er Sheva to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of the visitors' last eight competitive matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No