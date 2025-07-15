Hapoel Be'er Sheva vs Levski Sofia Prediction and Betting Tips | July 17th 2025

Hapoel Be'er Sheva will host Levski Sofia at the Varosi Stadion on Thursday in the second leg of their 2025-26 first-round UEFA Europa League qualifying clash. The home side enjoyed a strong campaign last season, finishing atop the regular season standings, but ultimately ended the season as runners-up to record champions Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Ad

Be'er Sheva will be looking to capitalize on their home advantage this week to advance to the next round, where they will face Primeira Liga outfit Sporting Braga.

Levksi Sofia, meanwhile, enjoyed a brilliant campaign in the Bulgarian top flight last season, finishing second in the table with 72 points, their highest points tally in the Parva Liga since the 2010-11 campaign.

The two sides will head into the midweek clash on equal footing after playing out a goalless draw in their first-leg clash at the Vivacom Arena Georgi Asparuhov last week. They both have suspension concerns, with Maicon Araujo dos Santos of Levski and Eliel Perez of Hapoel Be'er Sheva receiving second-half red cards in last week's fixture.

Ad

Trending

Hapoel Be'er Sheva vs Levski Sofia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the fourth meeting between Be'er Sheva and Levski. The visitors are undefeated in their previous three contests, picking up a win and two draws.

The Blues have kept clean sheets in four of their last five competitive outings.

Levski's last appearance in the group stages of a continental showpiece came back in the 2022-23 season when they featured in the Conference League. Be'er Sheva, meanwhile, have not returned to Europe since their 2010-11 Europa League group-stage campaign.

The Camels had the best defensive record in the Israeli top flight last season with a goal concession tally of 28.

Ad

Hapoel Be'er Sheva vs Levski Sofia Prediction

Hapoel Be'er Sheva will head into the midweek clash on a high after their Super Cup triumph on Sunday. They have lost just one home game all year and will head into the match as favorites.

The Blues have drawn their last three competitive outings and are undefeated in their last eight. However, they failed to secure an advantage on home turf last week and could be punished for that here.

Ad

Prediction: Hapoel Be'er Sheva 1-0 Levski Sofia

Hapoel Be'er Sheva vs Levski Sofia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: H. Be'er Sheva to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of the visitors' last eight competitive matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More