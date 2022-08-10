Hapoel Be'er Sheva vs Lugano prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League Qualifiers 2022-23

Hapoel Be'er Sheva will host Lugano at the Turner Stadium on Thursday in the second leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League third qualifying round.

The Israeli outfit have one foot in the playoffs following a 2-0 victory in Switzerland last week, courtesy of goals from Tomer Yosefi and Astrit Selmani. Lugano were the better team, mustering more shots (13-7) and holding more possession (57%-43%) but couldn't capitalise on it.

That loss was followed by another setback at the weekend as Lugano lost to Luzern 2-1 in the Swiss Super League on Sunday.

Hapoel Be'er Sheva vs Lugano Head-To-Head

Be'er Sheva and Lugano have met thrice before, with the Israeli outfit winning on two occasions, including the first leg of this tie.

Lugano beat Hapoel Be'er Sheva on their last visit to Switzerland in 2013 in an UEFA Europa League clash.

Hapeol Be'er Sheva Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D.

Lugano Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-W-L-L.

Hapoel Be'er Sheva vs Lugano Team News

Hapoel Be'er Sheva

Roei Gordana is a long-term absentee with a cruciate ligament rupture. Other than him, the Camels have no fresh injury concerns, so manager Elyaniv Barda could play the same lineup that beat Lugano in the first leg. However, Astrit Selmani is gunning for a start after his off-the-bench heroics last week.

Injured: Roei Gordana.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Lugano

The Swiss side are riddled with injuries, as Ignacio Aliseda, Kreshnik Hajrizi, Roman Macek and Mickael Facchinetti are all sidelined.

Injured: Ignacio Aliseda, Kreshnik Hajrizi, Roman Macek, Mickael Facchinetti.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Hapoel Be'er Sheva vs Lugano Predicted XIs

Hapoel Be'er Sheva (5-3-2): Omri Glazer; Or Dadia, Miguel Vítor, Eitan Tibi, Hatem Elhamed, Helder Lopes; Mariano Bareiro, Andre Martins, Tomer Yosefi; Eugene Ansah, Astrit Selmani.

Lugano (4-2-3-1): Amir Saipi; Allan Arigoni, Fabio Daprela, Reto Ziegler, Milton Valenzuela; Ousmane Doumbia, Jonathan Sabbatini; Maren Haile-Selassie, Mattia Bottani, Hicham Mahou; Zan Celar.

Hapoel Be'er Sheva vs Lugano Prediction

Be'er Sheva have one foot in the playoffs, as a draw would be enough, and they could play on the defensive here. Lugano's form hasn't been encouraging lately, so they don't stand much of a chance of overturning the deficit.

Prediction: Hapoel Be'er Sheva 2-1 Lugano.

