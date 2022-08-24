Hapoel Be'er Sheva vs Universitatea Craiova prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League Playoffs 2022-23

Hapoel Be'er Sheva will welcome Universitatea Craiova to Turner Stadium in the Europa Conference League playoff second leg on Thursday.

Hapoel Be'er Sheva have been fabulous in the continent this season, breezing through the second and third rounds to reach the playoffs for the second time. In the first leg, the Israeli team settled for a 1-1 draw with Universitatea Craiova in a game marked by an expulsion on either side. The second leg will likely be fiercely contested as the first.

Craiova, meanwhile, struggled to execute their gameplan in the first leg, spending time on the edge of their own box, trying to hold off the visitors. After conceding, they became more aggressive and lost fewer balls till they equalised. Nevertheless, they will have their task cut out in the second leg in Israel.

The visitors will look to prevent Hapoel from running riot down the flanks to stand a chance of reaching the group stage.

Hapoel Be'er Sheva vs Universitatea Craiova Head-to-Head

The two teams have met only once, in the first leg last week, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Hapoel Be'er Sheva form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-W

Universitatea Craiova form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-L

Hapoel Be'er Sheva vs Universitatea Craiova News

Hapoel Be'er Sheva

Midfielder Roei Gordana is out of action with a cruciate ligament rupture. Centre-back Hatem Abd Elhamed has been suspended for a red card.

Injured: Roei Gordana

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Hatem Abd Elhamed

Unavailable: None

Universitatea Craiova

Centre-back Paul Papp will not play a part due to his red card suspension.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Paul Papp

Unavailable: None

Hapoel Be'er Sheva vs Universitatea Craiova Predicted Xls

Hapoel Be'er Sheva (5-3-2): Omri Glazer (GK), Helder Lopes, Eitan Ratzon, Eitan Tibi, Miguel Vítor, Iyad Abu Abaid, Mariano Bareiro, David Keltjens, Dor Micha, Tomer Hemed, Eugene Ansah

Universitatea Craiova (3-4-3): David Lazar (GK), Vladimir Screciu, Valerica Gaman, Raúl Silva, Nicusor Bancu, Alexandru Cretu, Alexandru Mateiu, Sergiu Hanca, Andrei Ivan, Elvir Koljic, Stefan Baiaram

Hapoel Be'er Sheva vs Universitatea Craiova Prediction

Both teams are in good shape. Left winger Andrei Ivan is one of the men to watch. He was a torn in the flesh of Hapoel in the first leg. He has two goals and one assist this season. Nevertheless, Hapoel are expected to go through with a narrow win.

Prediction: Hapoel Be'er Sheva 1-0 Universitatea Craiova

