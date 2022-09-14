Hapoel Beer Sheva vs Villarreal prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2022-23

Hapoel Beer Sheva will entertain Villarreal at the Turner Stadium in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday.

The hosts got off to a slow start to their campaign, playing out a goalless draw against Austria Wein last week. Villarreal, meanwhile, played out a seven-goal thriller against Lech Poznan in their campaign opener, winning 4-3.

The two teams endured contrasting results in weekend league action. Beer Sheva won 3-2 at Hapoel Tel Aviv in the Israeli Premier League, while Villarreal fell 1-0 to Real Betis.

Hapoel Beer Sheva vs Villarreal Head-to-Head

The two teams will meet for the first time on Thursday.

Hapoel Beer Sheva form guide (all competitions): W-D-L-L-W

Villarreal form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-D-W

Hapoel Beer Sheva vs Villarreal Team News

Hapoel Beer Sheva

Roei Gordana has played just one game this season and has been left out of the squad for the group stage because of an ACL injury. There are no other reported absentees for the hosts as they look to open their account in this fixture.

Injured: Roei Gordana

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Villarreal

The visitors have a fairly lengthy list of injured and doubtful personnel. Gerard Moreno picked up a hamstring injury in the La Liga loss against Betis and is expected to be sidelined for at least three weeks. Pepe Reina and Juan Foyth remain sidelined with injury and face a lengthy period out of action.

Arnaut Danjuma has resumed training but has not been cleared by the medical team yet. Manu Trigueros picked up an injury earlier this week and is sidelined for at least a couple of weeks.

Injured: Alberto Moreno, Juan Foyth, Pepe Reina, Gerard Moreno, Manu Trigueros, Raul Albiol, Giovanni Lo Celso

Doubtful: Arnaut Danjuma

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Hapoel Beer Sheva vs Villarreal Predicted XIs

Hapoel Beer Sheva (4-3-3): Omri Glazer; Helder Lopes, Eitan Tibi, Miguel Vitor, Or Dadya; Hatem Elhamed, Dor Micha, Lucas Bareiro; Eugene Ansah, Astrit Selmani, Tomer Yosefi

Villarreal (4-4-2): Geronimo Rulli; Kiko Femenia, Aissa Mandi, Pau Torres, Alfonso Pedraza; Francis Coquelin, Etienne Capoue, Dani Parejo, Manu Morlanes; Jackson Nicolas, Jose Luis Morales

Hapoel Beer Sheva vs Villarreal Prediction

Villarreal are dealing with an injury crisis and suffered a fresh blow when Moreno and Trigueros joined the injury list this week. That could impact their chances against their Israeli hosts. The Yellow Submarine could play out a draw to avoid risking more injuries before the international break.

Prediction: Hapoel Beer Sheva 1-1 Villarreal

