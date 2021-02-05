Happy Birthday Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 amazing facts about the Juventus superstar

Cristiano Ronaldo is ageing like fine wine and we take a look at 10 amazing facts about the legend of the game.

Cristiano Ronaldo turns 36 today and continues to prove to us beyond reasonable doubt that age is just a number. The Juventus superstar has kicked on to be the most important player for both his club and country despite now being on the latter side of the 30s.

The Portuguese phenom has enjoyed a stellar career winning an incredible amount of honours playing in four different leagues for Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United, Real Madrid and now, Juventus.

The five-time Ballon d'Or is a critical part of Juventus' search for a tenth consecutive Serie A title. The hardest worker on the training ground, Cristiano Ronaldo has been a serial winner throughout his career and we are all blessed to have seen the legendary Ronaldo-Messi rivalry unfold before our eyes.

He has been consistently outstanding for more than a decade and a half and we cannot get enough of him. So let's take a look at some amazing facts about Cristiano Ronaldo.

10 amazing facts about Cristiano Ronaldo

At a time when footballers get tattoos for fun, Ronaldo has kept his body spotless and he has his reasons.

Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t drink, smoke, and regularly donates blood, which is the reason he does not have tattoos. pic.twitter.com/TteS1tSGhw — Did You Know? (@Know) April 18, 2015

Cristiano Ronaldo may not have got the time to study at a university. But hey, look at this.

.@Cristiano Ronaldo turns 35 today!



Fun Fact: You can learn about the Sociology behind Cristiano Ronaldo at the University of British Columbia in Canada. pic.twitter.com/oQsIit7YhJ — thesportsman (@TheSportsman) February 5, 2020

Did we tell you that there is a Cristiano Ronaldo museum?

Cristiano Ronaldo's museum in Madeira looks pretty full 🏆 pic.twitter.com/fcTFWiCBME — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 11, 2019

He might not have even made it as a footballer owing to a heart condition.

Did you know?



Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi required medical treat in their youth in order to play football.



Cristiano required heart surgery at 15 due to a racing heart whilst Leo required human growth hormones due to a growth hormone deficiency.



We are blessed! pic.twitter.com/vMwdkfKry7 — UtdArena (@utdarena) June 23, 2020

He is absolutely unstoppable in the UEFA Champions League and has won Europe's elite competition once with Manchester United and four times with Real Madrid.

Cristiano Ronaldo has the most Champions League:



Goals

Home goals

Away goals

Group stage goals

Quarter-final goals

Semi-final goals

Final goals

Free-kicks

Penalties

Headers

Braces

Hat-tricks

Assists



...And he's now set a new record for scoring in TEN consecutive matches. pic.twitter.com/p3YESLgVZZ — bet365 (@bet365) April 3, 2018

So Cristiano Ronaldo's favourite pastime is breaking records and...

The top goalscorer in our club’s history and now in world football. Congratulations, @Cristiano! — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) February 2, 2021

OFFICIAL: Cristiano Ronaldo has scored more goals than anyone in the history of football 🥇🙌 https://t.co/Zf7cZCLjxT pic.twitter.com/coaArvIWvo — MARCA in English (@MARCAinENGLISH) February 2, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo has always said that he loves taking on challenges. It is what caused him to move from Manchester United to Real Madrid. And after winning four Champions League titles at Real Madrid, it's again his wanting to test himself that saw him end up at Juventus. And look at what he's up to now.

Since Cristiano Ronaldo Joined Juventus.



• Jeep Sponsorship

Before Ronaldo: €16M

After Ronaldo: €50M



• Adidas Sponsorship

Before: €23M

After: €51M



• Social Media Following

Before: 49.7M

After: 97.9M



Not just a Top Top Footballer, But also a Top Top Brand. pic.twitter.com/1kV8V1rsM3 — Football Stuff (@FootbalIStuff) February 2, 2021

And he also did this.

🇪🇸 ✓✓✓✓✓✓✓✓✓✓✓

🇪🇺 ✓✓✓✓✓✓✓✓✓✓✓

🇮🇹 ✓✓✓✓✓✓✓✓✓✓✓



Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored in 11 consecutive matches in three different competitions. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/XwJVDeTxvr — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 22, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo's hard work and perseverance knows no limits. He keeps pushing himself and working on his abilities to the point that even on his worst day against the worst odds, he can still show up and deliver.

Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 139 WEAK foot goals. 😮 pic.twitter.com/0Q3R3yQRhC — Cristiano Ronaldo Fans (@Cristia82137311) February 3, 2021

Happy birthday to one of the greatest players to have graced the game.