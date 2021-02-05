Happy Birthday Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 amazing facts about the Juventus superstar

Cristiano Ronaldo is ageing like fine wine and we take a look at 10 amazing facts about the legend of the game.
Cristiano Ronaldo turns 36 today and continues to prove to us beyond reasonable doubt that age is just a number. The Juventus superstar has kicked on to be the most important player for both his club and country despite now being on the latter side of the 30s.
The Portuguese phenom has enjoyed a stellar career winning an incredible amount of honours playing in four different leagues for Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United, Real Madrid and now, Juventus.
The five-time Ballon d'Or is a critical part of Juventus' search for a tenth consecutive Serie A title. The hardest worker on the training ground, Cristiano Ronaldo has been a serial winner throughout his career and we are all blessed to have seen the legendary Ronaldo-Messi rivalry unfold before our eyes.
He has been consistently outstanding for more than a decade and a half and we cannot get enough of him. So let's take a look at some amazing facts about Cristiano Ronaldo.
10 amazing facts about Cristiano Ronaldo
At a time when footballers get tattoos for fun, Ronaldo has kept his body spotless and he has his reasons.
Cristiano Ronaldo may not have got the time to study at a university. But hey, look at this.
Did we tell you that there is a Cristiano Ronaldo museum?
He might not have even made it as a footballer owing to a heart condition.
He is absolutely unstoppable in the UEFA Champions League and has won Europe's elite competition once with Manchester United and four times with Real Madrid.
So Cristiano Ronaldo's favourite pastime is breaking records and...
Cristiano Ronaldo has always said that he loves taking on challenges. It is what caused him to move from Manchester United to Real Madrid. And after winning four Champions League titles at Real Madrid, it's again his wanting to test himself that saw him end up at Juventus. And look at what he's up to now.
And he also did this.
Cristiano Ronaldo has not just improved Juventus on the pitch. His influence off it has been phenomenal as well.
Cristiano Ronaldo's hard work and perseverance knows no limits. He keeps pushing himself and working on his abilities to the point that even on his worst day against the worst odds, he can still show up and deliver.
Happy birthday to one of the greatest players to have graced the game.Published 05 Feb 2021, 12:16 IST