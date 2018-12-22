'Happy that others realised football is not just goals, goals and goals': Luka Modric on recent successes

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 152 // 22 Dec 2018, 11:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Real Madrid CF v Rayo Vallecano de Madrid - La Liga

What's the story?

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has opened up about what it's like to topple two of the greatest footballers in the world to all the individual prizes this year.

In case you didn't know...

The Croatian star has had quite the year, winning the UEFA Champions League with Real Madrid for the third consecutive time and helping his home country to the first FIFA World Cup final in their history.

His achievements earned him an array of individual awards like the FIFA Golden Ball, the UEFA Men’s Player of the Year award, the FIFA Best Men’s Player of the Year and the prestigious Ballon d'Or.

Modric was the favourite to pip the Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo duopoly over individual awards from the start, with several players and pundits backing him to take all the prizes home.

The heart of the matter

The Los Blancos star has sat down for an interview with GQ Magazine where he revealed his happiness at the recognition he received after beating Messi and Ronaldo to all the top awards.

The midfielder said, "It makes me happy that people have finally recognised everything I've achieved in my sports career."

"I've had to win many things to make it happen and only then others have realised that football is not just goals, goals and goals."

"I've been surrounded by doubts since my childhood.

"Because of my physique, because of my height..."

Advertisement

"Some thought those elements were important to succeed in life and in football, but I never doubted myself."

Modric added, "Thanks to that trust and that faith in myself, I came to the best club in the world."

"At the beginning, many people didn't believe in me either, it's part of my life, always surrounded by doubts, always hearing that no I won't reach the top."

"All the recognition, such as the FIFA World Player or the Ballon d'Or, are worth much more when you are aware that nobody has given you anything."

"Nothing has been given to me by anyone, I've had to work for it."

What's next?

Modric's Real Madrid will look to win the Club World Cup for the third consecutive time when they face Abu Dhabi club Al Ain in the final tonight.

Advertisement