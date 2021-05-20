Harry Kane breaks silence after Tottenham exit rumors

Harry Kane has all but confirmed he wants to leave Tottenham this summer. The Spurs striker was talking to Gary Neville when he hinted at a move away from the London club.

Tottenham fans were stunned earlier this week when news of Harry Kane's possible exit broke. The English striker is keen on winning trophies and is looking to leave the club this summer.

An absolute joy to interview Harry Kane. Here's 5 mins for you. The full version is out tomorrow

Sky Sports' The Overlap preview dropped earlier today, where Harry Kane can be seen in conversation with Gary Neville. The Tottenham striker reiterated that he wants to be involved in the biggest competitions, hinting at a possible exit. Kane also confirmed he would be picking his next club, not Daniel Levy. He said:

"I don't know, I mean he [Daniel Levy] might want to sell me. He might be thinking 'If I could get £100m for you, then why not?' Do you know what I mean? I'm not going to be worth that for the next 2 or 3 years. I've said before, I'd never say that I'd stay at Spurs for the rest of my career. I'd never say that I would leave Spurs. I still feel like I've still got almost another career to play. I've got another 7 or 8 years.

"I want to be playing in the biggest games, the biggest moments… I hope that we can have that conversation [about Kane leaving]. I'm sure that [Daniel Levy] will want to set out the plan of where he sees it but ultimately it's going to be down to me and how I feel and what's going to be the best for me and my career this moment in time."

Who wants to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham?

Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea are keen on signing Harry Kane this summer. All three clubs are looking to reach an agreement with Tottenham.

Reports suggest Manchester City are leading the race as Tottenham want Gabriel Jesus to be Kane's replacement. However, the same report also linked Anthony Martial with a move to the London club in a swap deal for Harry Kane.

Chelsea are also eager to sign him as they believe they are just one lethal striker away from becoming Premier League champions once again.