Harry Maguire could face a lengthy spell on the sidelines with injury

Things keep getting worse for Manchester United fans. Harry Maguire has endured a torn hip muscle and could be out for a while, the Telegraph reports. The Englishman injured himself in the first half of United’s FA Cup game against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was preparing to replace the former Leicester City defender during half time, but Maguire decided to soldier on and might have actually worsened the problem.

The Englishman looked in pain at the end of the game and subsequent scans revealed Solskjaer’s worst nightmare – Maguire had a muscle tear at the top of his hip.

The defender has since missed the League Cup semi-final against Manchester City in midweek, a game where Phil Jones deputized for him. Maguire’s absence was felt on the pitch, as the Red Devils succumbed to a 1-3 defeat at the hands of their arch-rivals.

Maguire joins an already lengthy injury list at Old Trafford

Manchester United are already missing a host of players due to injuries and news of Maguire’s misfortune will further dampen the mood at Old Trafford. Scott McTominay is not expected to return until the end of February after he damaged his knee ligament against Newcastle United at the end of December.

Paul Pogba has just undergone a surgery to address an ankle problem that could keep him out until the next month as well. Without two of their mainstays in midfield, United have looked vulnerable in games, but the injury to Maguire could be an even bigger blow.

The Red Devils have been unfortunate with injuries at the back this season. Eric Bailly missed almost six months of action due to a knee surgery carried out in the summer and is only just returning to full training.

Axel Tuanzebe, another option at centre-back, who was expected to challenge for a first-team place this season, has also endured hip problems and is currently unavailable.

Diogo Dalot had also suffered hip problems and has just returned to action at the start of the year. Phil Jones picked up a cramp in the dying minutes of the game against City.

With Marcos Rojo looking to leave the club this month, Maguire’s injury makes United seriously short of centre-backs at the moment.

Solskjaer admitted that the Englishman was ruled out of the weekend’s game against Norwich City, but could not shed light on the defender’s expected date of return.

We don’t know - it’s not going to be a long, long, long-term one. So I don’t think he will ready for the weekend but let’s see.

One thing is certain, United have already failed to impress at the back this season, but without Maguire in the team, things could get even worse for the Red Devils.

