Harry Maguire named new Manchester United captain by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers - FA Cup Third Round: Replay

Harry Maguire has been named as the new Manchester United captain amidst Ashley Young's impending transfer to Inter Milan.

Ashley Young on the verge of joining Inter Milan

Maguire has replaced Young as the club captain after the 34-year-old agreed to join the Nerazzurris in a deal worth £1.4million. As per the reports, Young is undergoing his medical and is likely to be announced as an Inter Milan player later today.

The captain's armband has changed hands plenty of times this season for the Red Devils. David De Gea, Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard, Scott McTominay and Harry Maguire have all captained the team in Young's absence, with Maguire being the most consistent one.

The former Leicester City defender joined the Red Devils last summer in a deal worth £80 million and has instantly become one of the leaders in the dressing room. Solskjaer has also been impressed with the England international's influence on the younger players.

Solskjaer confirmed Maguire's appointment as the new club captain ahead of his team's crunch match against Liverpool on Sunday. He said:

“He’s been a leader in the group, I’ve been impressed by his leadership skills. He’s come in and everything about him tells me he’s a leader.

"He’s part of a group we’ve had that have been leading this young group – David, Marcus, Harry – so Harry will keep on wearing the armband.”

Maguire's first test as Manchester United captain will come this Sunday when his team takes on the league leaders Liverpool, who are yet to lose a Premier League match this season.

