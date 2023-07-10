Harry Maguire training with ex-Chelsea star in attempt to improve fitness and impress Ten Hag during Manchester United pre-season

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire is training with former Chelsea defender Ricardo Carvalho in a bid to improve his fitness ahead of the upcoming season. Diogo Dalot is also training with them.

Maguire has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford. He is currently the club's fourth-choice central defender behind Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof and Lisandro Martinez.

Maguire's status as the club captain is also under the scanner as many think Bruno Fernandes should take over as the skipper. Hence, Maguire is keen to prove the critics wrong and sharpen his skills and fitness ahead of joining pre-season.

The Englishman made 31 appearances across competitions during the 2022-23 season. Since his Old Trafford switch back in 2019, Maguire has so far made 175 appearances for Manchester United.

Whether training with Carvalho helps him hone his skills remains to be seen. The Portuguese played for clubs like Chelsea and Real Madrid during his career.

Along with John Terry, Carvalho formed a rock-solid partnership at the heart of the Blues' defense during his Stamford Bridge stint. The central defender made 210 appearances for the Blues during his time at the club.

Journalist shares verdict on Mason Mount's move from Chelsea to Manchester United

Mason Mount has completed a move to Manchester United in a deal worth £60 million. Mount, one of the Blues' best players during the past few seasons, joins the Old Trafford club after a long stint at Stamford Bridge.

Journalist Simon Phillips, who also runs the Blues' newsletter, shared his take on the blockbuster transfer. Speaking about Mount's move to Old Trafford, he said (via Stretty News):

“It’s very sad to see Mason leave Chelsea after being here for so long. He had a poor season last season and I was looking forward to him recapturing his form under Mauricio Pochettino. Believe he could have thrived under Poch. He’s a great player there is no doubt about it, and I think he will be missed. You always thought he could create legendary status at Chelsea like some of the greats, but he certainly will not be now. Mason is not irreplaceable and its always club over player."

Mount arrives at Old Trafford as a proven talent in the Premier League. Despite his recent struggles, there is no denying Mount's tremendous technical acumen. Whether he can regain his form under Erik ten Hag at Manchester United remains to be seen.

