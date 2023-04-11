“Has the makings of a title decider” – Chris Sutton names fixture that will be crucial for Arsenal in title race

Former Chelsea striker-turned-television pundit Chris Sutton has named the Manchester City vs Arsenal fixture as the Premier League title decider.

Manchester City and Arsenal are the two sides fighting for the Premier League title this season, having left the chasing pack a long way behind.

The Gunners have been leading the table for a long time now, but saw their lead cut down to six points following a 2-2 draw against Liverpool on Sunday, 9 April.

Second-placed Manchester City also have a game in hand over the north London giants and will host Mikel Arteta's side at the Etihad later this month.

Chris Sutton has claimed that the fixture between the two table-toppers on April 26 will be the title decider.

B/R Football @brfootball



This title race is going down to the wire Arsenal six points clear. City with a game in hand. They face off at the end of the month.This title race is going down to the wire Arsenal six points clear. City with a game in hand. They face off at the end of the month. This title race is going down to the wire 💪 https://t.co/n8oXDfyK1w

The former Blackburn Rovers striker has claimed that Pep Guardiola's side could be top of the Premier League table if they manage to overcome the Gunners at the Etihad.

Sutton has also claimed that the north Londoners still have their fate in their hands and could extend the gap with a win. He wrote in his column for The Daily Mail:

“If Pep Guardiola’s side can win their game in hand and beat Arsenal at home, then they can end this month at the top of the table. But Arsenal have to remember it’s in their hands, too. Arteta’s team can go to the Etihad Stadium and emerge victorious to distance themselves from their chasers. That clash on April 26 already has the makings of a title decider.”

David Seaman says he prefers 26-year-old Arsenal man over Liverpool superstar

Arsenal legend David Seaman has claimed that he prefers Oleksandr Zinchenko over Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Zinchenko was nutmegged by Alexander-Arnold as the Englishman set up Roberto Firmino for Liverpool's equalizer in their 2-2 stalemate against Seaman's former club.

However, Seaman claimed that he prefers Zinchenko over the Liverpool star. Seaman told TalkSPORT (h/t The Boot Room):

"Especially with Trent, a lot of his defensive mistakes have come from when he is pushing forward, and he’s out of position. But with Zinchenko, I feel defensively that he’s more adept at doing both jobs."

ESPN UK @ESPNUK



-Man City

-Chelsea

-Newcastle

-Brighton



Can they do it? In Arsenal’s last eight season fixtures they still have to face:-Man City-Chelsea-Newcastle-BrightonCan they do it? In Arsenal’s last eight season fixtures they still have to face:-Man City-Chelsea-Newcastle-BrightonCan they do it? ⏳🏆 https://t.co/DdyQ7agEpN

Seaman, who won three league titles during his 13-year-stay at the north London club till 2003, added:

"He’s still got a defensive head on him. Even the goal, I know he got nutmegged, and he was still in a defensive role, so he wasn’t exactly out of position. It just pulled Gabriel over a little bit. When I look at both of them defensively, I would take Zinchenko all day long."

Poll : 0 votes