“All day long” – David Seaman suggest he prefers 26-year-old Arsenal man over Liverpool superstar

Arsenal legend David Seaman has claimed that he prefers Oleksandr Zinchenko over Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The former England international's comments came after the Gunners dropped two points against Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League on April 9. Arsenal took a 2-0 lead through Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus before Mohamed Salah scored just before the half-time whistle.

The hosts pushed for an equalizer throughout the second half. Salah squandered the chance to score from the penalty spot but Roberto Firmino ensured Liverpool walked away from the game with a point.

The Brazil international headed in a cross from Alexander-Arnold in the 87th minute after the latter nutmegged Zinchenko to find space down the byline. Asked to give his verdict on the two full-backs, the former Manchester City goalkeeper told TalkSPORT (h/t The Boot Room):

"...Especially with Trent, a lot of his defensive mistakes have come from when he is pushing forward and he’s out of position. But, with Zinchenko I feel defensively that he’s more adept at doing both jobs.

Seaman, who won three league titles during his 13-year-stay at the Emirates until 2003, added:

"He’s still got a defensive head on him. Even the goal, I know he got nutmegged and he was still in a defensive role, so he wasn’t exactly out of position. It just pulled Gabriel over a little bit. When I look at both of them defensively, I would take Zinchenko all day long."

Zinchenko (26) is, of course, a left-back while Alexander-Arnold (24) plays down the opposite flank.

Gary Neville slams Liverpool star for poor defending in Arsenal draw

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been criticized multiple times this season for his defending, or the lack thereof. In fact, Manchester United legend Gary Neville has admittedly run out of things to say about the Englishman's poor defending.

Alexander-Arnold was helpless as Gabriel Martinelli avoided him in the box to score Arsenal's first goal of the game. He then offered absolutely no resistance down the right flank for Martinelli's cross that ultimately led to the visitors' second goal of the game in the 28th minute.

Neville appreciates the Liverpool star's attacking skills but thinks the opposite about his defending ability. He told the Sky Sports podcast (h/t The Boot Room):

"He was absolutely sensational going forward. I don’t know what to say about him anymore really. His defensive play is that bad. Some of the positions he takes up where he lets Martinelli spin in behind him really is schoolboy. It’s the most basic thing."

Alexander-Arnold was majorly seen playing as a right midfielder against Arsenal, which could explain why he was caught out of position so many times when the Gunners launched counterattacks.

