 "I don’t really know why" - Liverpool star Andy Robertson slams the unnecessary 'heavy' criticism of club teammate

Liverpool star Andy Robertson slammed Trent Alexander-Arnold's critics before the latter was heavily criticized following his team's 1-0 UEFA Champions League loss against Real Madrid on 15 March.

The Reds lost their round-of-16 tie 6-2 on aggregate after losing the first leg 5-2 at Anfield last month. Alexander-Arnold's inability to track Vinicius Junior meant the Brazilian winger was left free to assist Karim Benzema's goal in the second leg.

After the game, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher urged manager Jurgen Klopp to sign another right-back to offer competition to the England international. The 24-year-old's defending, or lack thereof, has been questioned numerous times over the past few seasons.

Robertson, however, believes that his Liverpool teammate has come under unfair criticism. Speaking before his team's defeat at the Santiago Bernabeu, the Scotland international said on the BBC’s Proper Football Podcast (h/t Metro):

Trent Alexander-Arnold has notably struggled against Vinicius in recent seasons.

"He’s a special, special player and sometimes people forget how young he is. But, he’s got the world at his feet. He’s up there with the best players in the world, never mind best right-back. People are quick to talk players up, especially English players.

Robertson added:

"But they’re also quick to knock them back down again. Since he’s came onto the scene, he’s been frightening…what he’s done with a football, what he’s done for the game, what he’s done for the club.

The former Hull City left-back concluded:

"He’s been unbelievable. We all show weaknesses. Every full-back gets beat by a winger every now and again. We all have dips of form. Maybe when Trent has a wee dip in form, a lot more gets said about it than other players. I don’t know why but I know he’s a strong character and he can block it out."

Liverpool star left out of latest England squad

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold has been snubbed by manager Gareth Southgate in the latest England national team squad.

The Three Lions are notably well-stacked in the right-back area, with Kieran Trippier, Reece James and Kyle Walker making the 25-man squad. England are scheduled to play against Italy (23 March) and Ukraine (26 March) in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Alexander-Arnold (L) has just one senior start for England since the start of 2022.

Alexander-Arnold traveled to the 2022 FIFA World Cup after James missed out with an injury. However, a second-half substitute appearance in the 3-0 group-stage win against Wales was all the playing time he managed in Qatar.

Despite being fourth on the list of defenders with the most Premier League assists in history (47), he has managed just 14 starts for the Three Lions' senior team.

