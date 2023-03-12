"He’s not really had an influence" - Pundit blasts Liverpool star after Bournemouth defeat

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jermaine Jenas has blasted Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold for his role in Bournemouth's winner on Saturday (11 March).

Philip Billing's 28th-minute strike proved to be the only goal of the game as the Cherries eked out a league win against the Reds at the Vitality Stadium. Liverpool missed a penalty in the second half when Mohamed Salah blasted the ball wide off the mark.

The Reds, however, were largely docile despite keeping 70% of the ball. Billing's goal, in particular, has been brought under the spotlight considering how lethargic Liverpool were in the build-up to it.

A ball over the ball saw David Outtara find some space down the right-hand side where he skipped past Virgil van Dijk with ease. Andy Robertson offered no help considering he was on the wrong side of the Burkinabe winger.

However, it was Alexander-Arnold who caught Jenas' eye for his role in the goal. The England international had a head start over Billing but let the Bournemouth forward make a simple run inside the box.

Outtara found him with a low cross and the Cherries' No. 29 made no mistake with his finish. Analyzing the goal on BT Sport, Jenas said (h/t The Boot Room):

"Defensively, it just felt really poor from Liverpool’s point of view. I think Trent Alexander-Arnold can see him running all the way. He’s not really had an influence and got himself in and amongst it where Billing attacks it."

Alexander-Arnold's defensive ability has been called into question on a number of occasions in recent seasons. Apart from his role in Billing's goal, the English right-back had a largely decent game.

He made four interceptions, eight recoveries and won five out of his eight ground duels. The 24-year-old also created two goal-scoring chances for his teammates before being hooked in the 65th minute (h/t FotMob).

Liverpool prepare for Real Madrid showdown after Bournemouth humbling

Bournemouth brought an end to Liverpool's five-game run in the Premier League with no defeats or goals conceded.

The Merseyside-based giants' next task is a second-leg last-16 UEFA Champions League tie against Real Madrid on 15 March. They have a huge hill to climb after losing the first leg 5-2 at Anfield on 21 February.

Failure to score at least thrice at the Santiago Bernabeu, which is by no means an easy task, will see them exit all possible cup competitions this season. They are also fifth in the table - six points behind Tottenham Hotspur (48) with a game in hand.

A lot is riding on the clash against Los Blancos for manager Jurgen Klopp. Manager Carlo Ancelotti has already admitted that Madrid have an advantage and are favorites to go through.

