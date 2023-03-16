"That lad needs serious competition" - Jamie Carragher questions if Liverpool superstar will ever be good enough defensively

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has claimed that fullback Trent Alexander-Arnold needs some competition to become a better player.

The English right-back has come under immense criticism this season for his poor defensive performances. While Alexander-Arnold possesses great attacking prowess, his errors and lackadaisical defending have often cost the Reds.

The right-back put in another disappointing performance in the Merseysiders' 1-0 loss against Real Madrid in their UEFA Champions League clash on March 15. He was dribbled past six times, lost possession a whopping 22 times, and won none of his seven attempted ground duels.

Speaking after the game, Carragher explained that Jurgen Klopp needs to sign a right-back to provide some rest and competition to Alexander-Arnold. The former England defender told CBS Sports (via Liverpool Echo):

"That can’t continue, what’s happened this season with him and the number of times he has been lacking defensively. The problem they have got in that position is that they’ve never had real competition for Trent Alexander-Arnold and one of the reasons why is because he has been so good and you think ‘Who do you buy and how much do you spend for someone who is not really going to play every week?’"

Carragher added that Alexander-Arnold has been a consistent feature of this Liverpool side in recent years and needs some help. He said:

"Liverpool are at the point where they have got to go and buy a right-back. It’s Jurgen Klopp decision in terms of how good that right-back is and how much he costs, but that lad needs serious competition."

He added:

"He has been playing for five years at the top level, with no rest, and has won absolutely everything and won more than I could ever dream of. I’m so proud of him - a local lad coming through the ranks - but he needs help."

Alexander-Arnold has registered three goals and three assists in 36 games across competitions this season.

Liverpool bow out of the UEFA Champions League

Liverpool lost 6-2 on aggregate against Real Madrid in their Round of 16 tie and bowed out of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp's side were beaten 5-2 in the first leg at Anfield last month after they took a two-goal lead. Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah scored for Liverpool, while Vinicius Jr. (2), Karim Benzema (2), and Eder Militao scored for Los Blancos.

The Reds then lost 1-0 in the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, with Benzema scoring the only goal of the game.

Liverpool have now been eliminated from all cup competitions and will focus on the Premier League. They are sixth in the table, six points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with a game in hand.

They will next face Manchester City away on April 1.

