“Has been really impressive” - Jason Cundy lavishes praise on link-up between Chelsea star and Raheem Sterling in big win over Middlesbrough

Football pundit Jason Cundy was full of appreciation for Chelsea defender Axel Disasi in the side's 6-1 win over Middlesbrough in the Carabao Cup. The former defender heaped praise on the Frenchman's threat going forward, taking special note of his link-up with attacker Raheem Sterling.

Speaking on the Fifth Stand app, Cundy said:

“The link up play between Disasi and Sterling has been good… Disasi on that side has been really impressive."

Naturally a center-back, Disasi has also been used at right-back a few times this season by manager Mauricio Pochettino. He has displayed his versatility, stepping in well and providing cover at the position after Reece James' injury issues.

He also chipped in with the Blues' third goal on the night. He stepped in to midfield to intercept the ball, set up Sterling, before finishing the cut-back.

Cundy had this to say about the moment:

“He wins the ball. He anticipates. Brilliant defending. What I loved about it is he didn’t stop. You’re talking about a centre-half playing right-back. He continued his run… What a lovely goal that was.”

The win saw Chelsea overcome a shock 1-0 loss to the Championship side earlier this month in the first leg to advance to the finals of the Carabao Cup. A brace from Cole Palmer alongside goals from Disasi, Noni Madueke, Enzo Fernandez and an own goal handed the Blues a comfortable win.

They will face either Liverpool or Fulham at Wembley Stadium on February 25. Up next for Pochettino's side is an FA Cup fourth-round clash against Aston Villa on Saturday (January 27).

Gary Neville questions Chelsea stance on star player after big win over Middlesbrough

Gallagher has impressed for the Blues this season.

Pundit Gary Neville expressed concern over Chelsea's position on midfield star Conor Gallagher. While commentating on the Blues' 6-1 win over Middlesbrough in the Carabao Cup, he wondered why the side were considering selling him.

He said:

‘Are Chelsea really going to sell him?’ Neville said during his commentary for Sky Sports.

When asked about his omission from the starting lineup, Neville added:

‘Yeah, that’s what I thought when I saw the teamsheet come through.

‘It’s come to a point where by you’ve spent that much money you’ve got to sell one of your own, who is playing pretty well, to fund it.’

The 23-year-old has been a vital player for Mauricio Pochettino this season. He has made 27 appearances across all competitions, bagging six assists, including one for Noni Madueke yesterday. He has also taken up the armband in the absence of Reece James and Ben Chilwell.

Gallagher has been linked with a move to different Premier League sides. Tottenham Hotspur considered a deal back in the summer and renewed their interest again in January.