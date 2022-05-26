"Has a release clause around €60m" - Fabrizio Romano provides update on Manchester United's pursuit of 2 players 

Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on two Manchester United defensive targets.

In his column on Caught Offside, Romano reports that the Red Devils have held internal discussions over their pursuit of Ajax defender Jurrien Timber, who can play in any position across the backline.

The 20-year-old Dutch international has made 43 appearances this season and was a key part of the side that won the Eredivise title. New boss Erik ten Hag will be keen to bring in a plater who has played under him with the Amsterdam giants.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



More to follow - as Man United will decide next steps on centre backs soon. Manchester United discussed Jurrien Timber again internally in the last 48h. Timber’s name [alongside Pau Torres] was also mentioned in the first meeting between Man Utd and ten Hag, days ago.More to follow - as Man United will decide next steps on centre backs soon. Manchester United discussed Jurrien Timber again internally in the last 48h. Timber’s name [alongside Pau Torres] was also mentioned in the first meeting between Man Utd and ten Hag, days ago. 🔴🇳🇱 #MUFCMore to follow - as Man United will decide next steps on centre backs soon.

Romano also claims that Manchester United have also shortlisted Villarreal centre-half Pau Torres, who has become a sought-after defender in recent times.

The 25-year-old has a €60 million release clause in his current contract, which expires in two years time. Torres has been a standout performer in a side that has won the Europa League and reached the Champions League semi-finals within two seasons.

The Spanish international has played 47 times this term, including every minute of their incredible European Cup run.

Despite reports claiming United are close to completing deals for the two defenders, Romano believes neither negotiation is close to being finalised.

Aidan Walsh 🔰 @AidanWalshMUFC



€35m would be great business, get it done Jurrien Timber has played in CB and RB this season for Ajax, the perfect versatile defender.€35m would be great business, get it done @ManUtd Jurrien Timber has played in CB and RB this season for Ajax, the perfect versatile defender. €35m would be great business, get it done @ManUtd

Jamie Carragher believes Erik ten Hag should let Cristiano Ronaldo leave Manchester United

With United being at their lowest ebb in a generation, Ten Hag has possibly +been brought in with a long-term vision in mind.

One player that Liverpool legend Carragher believes shouldn't be a part of the Manchester United project is Cristiano Ronaldo.

Carragher compared the situation to when Jurgen Klopp arrived at Anfield and immediately decided that big-money signing Christian Benteke wasn't part of his plans.

The former England defender claimed on The Overlap podcast (as quoted by The Mail):

"I think Benteke cost them about £35/40million it was a few quid, he was a big signing, centre forward, and he was like 'You’re not for me, out!' And making that big bold decision straight away, it makes everyone sit up and think 'Oh this fella takes this job seriously."

He added:

"I’m convinced he’s (Ten Hag) got to do that with Ronaldo, whether he’s allowed to or not, and I’ve said this consistently throughout this season, that was not a good signing."

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls Ten Hag called Cristiano Ronaldo a "giant" and said he "can't wait" to work with him at Man Utd but Jamie Carragher says "Ronaldo will be a problem next season" and wants ten Hag to sell him.



This is why Richarlison warned Carragher to wash his mouth before talking about him. Ten Hag called Cristiano Ronaldo a "giant" and said he "can't wait" to work with him at Man Utd but Jamie Carragher says "Ronaldo will be a problem next season" and wants ten Hag to sell him.This is why Richarlison warned Carragher to wash his mouth before talking about him. https://t.co/zet1JfgUWw

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy