“Has seen the Dominik Szoboszlai reports”, “He is ready” – Fans thrilled as Liverpool star scores stunning goal in U21 Euros 

Liverpool fans have reacted to Harvey Elliott's goal for England U-21 just hours after reports emerged linking the Reds with a move for RB Leipzig's Dominik Szoboszlai.

According to the Athletic, Liverpool are interested in signing the 22-year-old Hungary international. However, his €70 million release clause could put off Jurgen Klopp's team.

A move could be on the cards as the Reds are actively searching for new midfielders, especially after James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita's exits. Elliott's spot in Klopp's side could be under threat if Szoboszlai arrives at Anfield.

The Hungarian has a similar profile to Elliott, whereby he can play in central midfield, as a No. 10 and out wide. Hours after reports emerged of the Reds' interest in the RB Leipzig playmaker, Elliott reminded Reds fans of his talent with a stunning goal against Germany U-21.

The 20-year-old ran all the way to Germany's box from the halfway line and slotted a perfect left-footed shot in the goalkeeper's bottom left corner. His goal came in the 21st minute to make the scoreline 2-0, which didn't change until the full-time whistle.

England will now play in the U-21 Euros quarterfinal against Portugal on 2 July after winning all three of their Group C games. Elliott, who played 46 times for the Reds across competitions last season, featured in all of those matches for Lee Carsley's side.

What Dominik Szoboszlai has said about Jurgen Klopp amid Liverpool links

Dominik Szoboszlai labeled Jurgen Klopp as the best manager in the world when he was still playing for Red Bull Salzburg.

Speaking in an interview with Hungarian channel Csisztu in 2020, via Liverpool.com (h/t Sport Bible), Szoboszlai said:

"I really like Klopp. The kind of human being he is. The way he can inspire his players is unbelievable. Even when they have nothing, they can stand up and his players can achieve anything. For me he is the best manager [in the world]."

It remains to be seen if Jurgen Klopp is also fond of the RB Leipzig playmaker and ends up making a formal move for him. He joined the German club in January 2021 and has since registered 20 goals and 22 assists in 91 games for them.

The 22-year-old can play down both flanks but thrives in the No. 10 role — a profile that the Reds currently lack.

