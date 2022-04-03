"Hasn’t come out of this with any glory" - Martin Keown rips into Chelsea star after defeat to Brentford

BBC pundit Martin Keown has slammed an individual mistake by Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger during the Blues' humiliating 4-1 loss to Brentford.

Rudiger initially opened the scoring in the game, but the Blues went on to collapse in the second half, with Rudiger personally responsible for the final goal.

An unbelievable result for Brentford after initially falling behind to Antonio Rudiger’s wonder strike for Chelsea!



They responded through Vitaly Janelt’s double, Christian Eriksen and Yoane Wissa for a famous win at Stamford Bridge



Speaking after the match on the BBC’s Football Focus (via The Chelsea Chronicle) , the former player said:

“It’s an awful clearance from Rudiger. Everything Brentford hit goes into the back of the net, but Rudiger hasn’t come out of this with any glory. It’s a panicky clearance from one of the best defenders in Europe.”

Rudiger remains in a difficult contract situation at Stamford Bridge, with the German set to leave on a free transfer in the summer. Rudiger will hope to find better form in the coming games and hope that this is just an individual bad day for him and his teammates.

The Blues will need to put the result behind them quickly if they are to finish in the Champions League places for next season. Tuchel's men will hope to be back to their best following the match and will hope they can secure consecutive wins and improve their form towards the end of the campaign.

Chelsea fans deliver vote of no-confiidence in Tom Ricketts' takeover bid

Blues fans protest ahead of game against Brentford - Premier League

With Chelsea nearing a potential sale, which will relieve it of the sanctions placed by the UK government, Tom Ricketts has shown intent to buy the club. However, the Supporters' Trust has voted against supporting the Ricketts family's bid, with 77% voting against the family.

Leaked emails from 2019 showed Joe Ricketts, the Ricketts family patriarch, describing Muslims as "my enemy". This has irked Blues fans, who have voiced their concerns about the perceived bigotry of the family patriarch.

The Supporters' Club has weighed in on the side of the majority who believe that the lack of inclusivity shown by Joe Ricketts should not taint the club. However, Tom Ricketts, the key person behind the family's bid, has responded, stating the family's commitment to diversity and inclusion.

