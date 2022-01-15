Hatayspor vs Galatasaray prediction, preview, team news and more | Turkish Super Lig 2021-22

Round 21 of the Turkish Super Lig comes to an end at the New Hatay Stadium where Hatayspor play host to Galatasaray on Sunday.

The hosts will be looking to move into the Europa League qualification places while the visitors seek to rise into the top half of the table.

Hatayspor were denied a third win on the bounce last Saturday as they fell to a 3-1 defeat away to Kasimpasa.

Prior to that, Ömer Erdogan’s men beat Giresunspor 1-0 on December 25 before seeing off Menemen Spor by the same scoreline in the Turkish Cup.

With 32 points from 20 games, Hatayspor are currently seventh in the Turkish Super Lig table, one point below the Europa League qualification places.

Meanwhile, Galatasaray’s dire run of results continued last time out as they suffered a 1-0 defeat against Giresunspor.

The Aslanlar have now lost each of their last three games in all competitions, while managing just one win from their last nine.

This poor run has seen them drop to 12th place on the log after claiming 27 points from 20 outings.

Hatayspor vs Galatasaray Head-To-Head

With three wins from the last six meetings between the sides, Galatasaray boast a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture. Hatayspor have won two games, while the spoils have been shared once.

Hatayspor Form Guide: L-L-W-W-L

Galatasaray Form Guide: D-L-W-L-L

Hatayspor vs Galatasaray Team News

Hatayspor

The hosts will be without the trio of Adama Traore, Munir and Ayoub El Kaabi, who are all on international duty at the ongoing AFCON. Burak Camoglu is currently recuperating from a muscle problem, while Sam Adekugbe will miss the game through suspension.

Injured: Burak Camoglu

Suspended: Sam Adekugbe

Unavailable: Adama Traore, Munir, Ayoub El Kaabi

Galatasaray

Mostafa Mohamed and Sofiane Feghouli are both on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations and will miss the game. Victor Nelsson has been ruled out through suspension, while Fernando Muslera, Omar Elabdellaoui and Mbaye Diagne are currently recuperating from injuries. Patrick Van Aanholt and Alpaslan Ozturk are major doubts after recently testing positive for COVID-19.

Injured: Fernando Muslera, Omar Elabdellaoui, Mbaye Diagne

Suspended: Victor Nelsson

Unavailable: Mostafa Mohamed, Sofiane Feghouli, Patrick Van Aanholt, Alpaslan Ozturk

Hatayspor vs Galatasaray Predicted XI

Hatayspor Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Abdullah Yigiter; Simon Falette, Burak Oksuz, Issac Sackey, Bülent Cevahir; Dylan Saint-Louis, Onur Muhammed Mert; Kahraba, Saba Lobjanidze, Mohammed Kamara; Mame Biram Diouf

Galatasaray Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ismail Cipe; Ömer Bayram, Christian Luyindama, Marcao, Sacha Boey; Alexandru Cicaldau, Berkan Kutlu; Ryan Babel, Kerem Aktürkoğlu, Emre Kilinc; Hilal Dervisoglu

Hatayspor vs Galatasaray Prediction

Galatasaray have endured a horror season so far and head into Sunday’s game with just one win from their last nine games in all competitions. Hatayspor will be missing several key players and we predict they will settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Hatayspor 1-1 Galatasaray

Edited by Peter P