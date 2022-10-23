“Hate this guy”, “Completely idiotic” – Manchester United fans slam 25-year-old star after 1-1 draw at Chelsea

Manchester United fans have slammed Scott McTominay for his woeful cameo against Chelsea as he gave away a penalty to almost cost his side the game on Saturday (22 October). The game ended in a 1-1 draw.

In a largely drab affair at Stamford Bridge, the Scottish midfielder was brought on with 10 minutes to go in place of Christian Eriksen to sure up Manchester United's midfield. Erik ten Hag's plan backfired dramatically, however, as McTominay was caught holding on to Armando Broja to give away a spot kick.

Has the Referee or VAR made a poor decision? @PoorEPLreferees No, that is a penalty for Chelsea. Glad to see the officials finally punishing one of McTominay's many bozo moments

Despite fierce protests from the Red Devils' players, the decision appeared to be a simple one as the Scotland international brought the striker down. Jorginho confidently dispatched his penalty as Chelsea looked set for all three points and moved clear of United in fourth place.

McTominay was then put up front by Ten Hag to be used as a target man and the midfielder was let off the hook deep into injury time. Casemiro's sensational header just beat Kepa Arrizabalaga to break Chelsea's hearts and earn a point for Manchester United.

But despite picking up an invaluable point, supporters were still furious with McTominay for his role in the penalty. Many supporters took to Twitter to vent their frustrations at the foolish challenge inside the area:

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls Scott McTominay.



How do you grab someone and hang-on like that for so long in the penalty box?



Scott McTominay.

How do you grab someone and hang-on like that for so long in the penalty box?

That was STUPID!!! Has clearly cost Man Utd the game.

Trey @UTDTrey Mctominay has fucked us, hate this guy man

The United Link 🏆 @TheUnitedLink Expected better from McTominay. He's thrown away the game for Manchester United where they didn't deserve to lose.



Expected better from McTominay. He's thrown away the game for Manchester United where they didn't deserve to lose.

Silly foul to give away.

Zidane_realist🇯🇲 @RealistZidane Bringing on Scott mctominay in 2022 pretty much sums up the football club



Bringing on Scott mctominay in 2022 pretty much sums up the football club

Too Obsessed with keeping mediocre players

ÀGBÀ @Oli_Ekun God is bigger than you Scott McTominay

Erik ten Hag praises Manchester United's 'spirit' following last gasp draw with Chelsea

After a hard-earned draw with the Blues, Ten Hag was full of praise for his team, especially considering they have played four games in 10 days.

The Dutch boss told BBC Sport after the full-time whistle:

"I have to make a big compliment to my team. To fight back with a fourth game in 10 days, you see the spirit and how they deal with setbacks. Really good. First half Rashford had two big chances, Antony one against one.

"You have to score goals in such moments because in top games three chances is massive. You have to score."

Ten Hag continued:

"We dictated the game and I am happy with that. If you concede a goal late, it is difficult. Eight minutes before half time we had some troubles but defence in the second half we didn't have troubles. The second half we didn't really create big chances, but also Chelsea didn't.

"I think it is a fair result. I would have been disappointed if we had gone without a point because we didn't deserve that. At the end of a tough week to come here, you bring the point home."

Stretford Paddock @StretfordPaddck

-Great results.

-Clear style of play.

-Proper team spirit.



-Superb signings.
-Great results.
-Clear style of play.
-Proper team spirit.

Erik ten Hag is doing a superb job. #MUFC

