“Have a look in the mirror young man” - Trevor Sinclair slams Chelsea’s Hudson-Odoi for refusing to represent England U-21s

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has turned down the chance to play for England U-21s, prompting former Manchester City star Trevor Sinclair to berate him.

The 20-year-old Chelsea star has enjoyed excellent form for Thomas Tuchel’s side over the last few weeks. But despite his recent performances for the west London side, Hudson-Odoi still could not do enough to secure a break into Gareth Southgate’s England senior squad for their World Cup qualifiers against Albania and San Marino.

The Chelsea ace was called up for the under-21s instead, but refused the call. Trevor Sinclair has slammed the star for refusing to play, asking him to "look in the mirror." Sinclair said:

"Hudson-Odoi, he refuses to play for the under-21s, and I'm thinking, 'How do you even do that? As soon as you get called up for the under-21s, go and play. There's a good chance that half that under-21 squad will be your teammates in the first team anyway.

"So I just can't understand why Hudson-Odoi won't play. He did some great stuff for Chelsea in Europe in the last few weeks, so why isn't he in the under-21s? He must be looking at lads that he probably supercedes who are getting England caps, and he's not getting any. Have a look in the mirror, young man."

Hudson-Odoi is still eligible to represent Ghana, and rejecting the chance to play for the Under-21 side might leave an opening for the Black Stars. The Chelsea star’s decision also displeased Southgate, who believes Hudson-Odoi has missed an opportunity by turning down the call-up.

"We are constantly watching him" - Southgate on Chelsea star Hudson-Odoi

Southgate has revealed that Hudson-Odoi is determined to force his way into the senior squad with his performances at Chelsea. He said:

“He has had a couple of good matches for Chelsea. I know Thomas [Tuchel] is guarded about how much he goes with praise on that but it is good to see him back playing and playing more regularly at first-team level and he knows the challenge that’s ahead.

“But he knows also that we are constantly watching him and he is young and talented enough to mount a serious challenge as we move forward.”

Hudson-Odoi will be hoping to keep up his impressive start to the season and give the England manager a reason to push him into the senior squad.

