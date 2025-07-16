Haverfordwest vs Floriana Prediction and Betting Tips | July 17th 2025 

Haverfordwest County and Floriana will square off in the second leg of their UEFA Conference League First Round qualification tie on Thursday (July 17th). The game will be played at Parc y Scarlets.
The visitors hold a narrow advantage in the tie, having claimed a 2-1 comeback home victory in the first leg in Malta last week. They went behind to Ben Ahmun's 27th-minute strike while Gonzalo Gamarra equalized in the 42nd minute. Jake Grech scored the match-winner from the spot in the 59th minute.
Both sides will resume their quest to advance to the Conference League group stage. The winner of this tie advances to the next round to face Ballkani while the losers are eliminated from the competition.
Haverfordwest vs Floriana Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Last week's first leg was the maiden clash between the two sides.
- Haverfordwest's last six games have seen both sides find the back of the net.
- Four of Floriana's last six games have produced three goals or more.
- Haverfordwest's last three games in Europe have witnessed goals at both ends.
- Four of Haverfordwest's last six games have produced over 2.5 goals.
Haverfordwest vs Floriana Prediction
Haverfordwest have to win this game to advance to the next round of the Conference League Qualifiers. This is the third successive Conference League qualification tie wherein they have played the first leg away from home. They won't be too fazed by losing the first leg of this tie, having lost both first legs away from home in the previous two occasions before winning the home leg.
Floriana, for their part, have a narrow lead in the tie and will be looking to complete the job here. They are far from being heavyweights on the continental level but are more established than their hosts.
The game is still relatively open for both sides and they will each fancy their chances of claiming the victory. A one-goal deficit is not too much for Haverfordwest to overturn. Although one side could nick a win, back the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.
Prediction: Haverfordwest 1-1 Floriana
Haverfordwest vs Floriana Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Draw
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals