Haverfordwest vs Floriana Prediction and Betting Tips | July 17th 2025 

Haverfordwest County and Floriana will square off in the second leg of their UEFA Conference League First Round qualification tie on Thursday (July 17th). The game will be played at Parc y Scarlets.

The visitors hold a narrow advantage in the tie, having claimed a 2-1 comeback home victory in the first leg in Malta last week. They went behind to Ben Ahmun's 27th-minute strike while Gonzalo Gamarra equalized in the 42nd minute. Jake Grech scored the match-winner from the spot in the 59th minute.

Both sides will resume their quest to advance to the Conference League group stage. The winner of this tie advances to the next round to face Ballkani while the losers are eliminated from the competition.

Haverfordwest vs Floriana Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Last week's first leg was the maiden clash between the two sides.

Haverfordwest's last six games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Four of Floriana's last six games have produced three goals or more.

Haverfordwest's last three games in Europe have witnessed goals at both ends.

Four of Haverfordwest's last six games have produced over 2.5 goals.

Haverfordwest vs Floriana Prediction

Haverfordwest have to win this game to advance to the next round of the Conference League Qualifiers. This is the third successive Conference League qualification tie wherein they have played the first leg away from home. They won't be too fazed by losing the first leg of this tie, having lost both first legs away from home in the previous two occasions before winning the home leg.

Floriana, for their part, have a narrow lead in the tie and will be looking to complete the job here. They are far from being heavyweights on the continental level but are more established than their hosts.

The game is still relatively open for both sides and they will each fancy their chances of claiming the victory. A one-goal deficit is not too much for Haverfordwest to overturn. Although one side could nick a win, back the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Haverfordwest 1-1 Floriana

Haverfordwest vs Floriana Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More