Haverfordwest vs Shkendija Prediction and Betting Tips | July 20, 2023

Haverfordwest welcome Shkendija to the Cardiff City Stadium in the UEFA Europa Conference League first qualifying round second leg on Thursday (July 20).

Haverfordwest are on a run of three straight defeats. They lost the first leg against Shkendija 1-0 in Skopje and will hope to make amends at home. Haverfordwest conceded in the 47th minute but held out against the Macedonian side to avoid further beating.

The Bluebirds are returning home after six games on the road. They're unbeaten in five games at the Cardiff City Stadium and will be keen to continue that record. Haverfordwest have work to do, though, as they need to overturn a one-goal deficit.

Meanwhile, Shkendija head coach Ardijan Nuhiji has said that their one-goal advantage is not a guarantee for success in the return leg:

“We missed the chances of claiming a comfortable lead at home, but that is football, too. We can’t say we are going to protect our goal. You can’t protect one goal. We will be playing as if it was the first leg.”

Kuq e Zi hope to replicate their progress in the previous edition when they reached the third qualifying round before succumbing to Sweden’s AIK.

Coming to this year's qualifying, Shkendija played with discipline in the first leg but created very few clear-cut goal chances. They will need to break that trend to progress to the next round of qualifiers.

Haverfordwest vs Shkendija Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Haverfordwest boast six wins in their last ten games across competitions.

The hosts have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five home games.

Haverfordwest have conceded seven goals and scored four in their last five games.

Shkendija have won thrice and lost twice in their last five away outings.

Haverfordwest have won twice and lost thrice in their last five games, while Shkendija have won four times and lost once in the same period.

Form Guide: Haverfordwest: L-L-L-W-W; Shkendija: W-L-W-W-W

Haverfordwest vs Shkendija Prediction

Haverfordwest’s top scorer Jordan Davies (12 goals) is still in search of his moment of brilliance in the competition.

Meanwhile, Ljupcho Doriev and Eraldo Cinari scored ten and eight goals for Shkendija in the Macedonian First Football League last term. They were impressive in the first leg and will look to continue that form in the second. Adenis Shala led the side with eight assists last season and has scored once this term.

Nevertheless, expect Haverfordwest to succeed based on their superior recent form and home advantage.

Prediction: Haverfordwest 3-1 Shkendija

Haverfordwest vs Shkendija Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Haverfordwest

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Haverfordwest to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Shkendija to score - Yes