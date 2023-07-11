Havnar Boltfelag vs Derry City Prediction and Betting Tips | July 13, 2023

Havnar Boltfelag host Derry City at Torsvollur in the UEFA Europa Conference League first qualifying round first leg on Thursday (July 13).

Havnar are making their third straight appearance in the competition since its inaugural edition in 2021-22. They reached the third qualifying round last season, where they lost to Israeli side Maccabi Haifa. Havnar posted a third-place finish in the 2022 Faroe Islands Premier League to book their place in this year's qualifiers.

HB are in the pursuit of a 25th domestic top flight title and sit second in the new season after matchday 15. They have won 11 games and lost four, with their top striker, Mikkel Dahl, being second in the scoring charts with ten goals. Havnar are coming off three straight home wins.

Derry, meanwhile, will hope to run a better campaign this time following their dismal performance last season. They were bundled out by Latvian side Riga FC 4-0 home and away in the first qualifying round. It wasn’t their first European campaign, though, as they have been playing UEFA competitions since 1964-65.

The Candystripes secured qualification for the Conference League after finishing second in the 2022 League of Ireland Premier Division. They are third with 43 points – three points behind leaders Shamrock Rovers - after 25 games this term.

Havnar Boltfelag vs Derry City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

Havnar are winless in three games across competitions.

The hosts have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five home games.

Derry have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five away outings.

Havnar have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five games, while Derry have won twice, drawn once and lost once in the same period.

Form Guide: Havnar: L-D-L-W-W; Derry: W-D-L-W-D

Havnar Boltfelag vs Derry City Prediction

Besides Mikkel Dahl, Adrian Justinussen and Mads Borchers are doing a great job for Havnar, scoring seven and five goals respectively.

Meanwhile, Derry goalkeeper Brian Maher boasts 12 clean sheets – the most in the new season. Ben Doherty has scored five times, while Ryan Graydon and Brandon Kavanagh have netted four goals apiece.

Havnar are expected to prevail due to their superior pedigree and home advantage.

Prediction: Havnar 2-0 Derry

Havnar Boltfelag vs Derry City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Havnar Boltfelag

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Havnar to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Derry City to score - No

