Hazard can match Messi & Ronaldo without scoring 50 goals, says Chelsea teammate

Hazard and Azpilicueta have become Chelsea stalwarts

Chelsea full-back and Spanish International Caesar Azpilicueta feels that his Belgian teammate Eden Hazard is more than capable of matching Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo without having to score 50 odd goals every season.

With the Messi-Ronaldo duopoly drawing to its twilight phase, it seems like it is finally time for some of the mere mortals in world football to have a chance at being the best. With unparalleled goal-scoring numbers achieved by the two greatest of their generation, it seems almost humanly impossible to keep pace for the rest of the pack.

However, Azpilicueta feels that doesn't necessarily hold true. The Spanish defender told the Daily Mail:

“I know Eden, we came here together and I played against him in France so I have seen him for a long time but, yes, I'm sure he can be the best.

“He has that quality of eliminating defenders. It's amazing.

“But this season he is adding goals and assists. Sometimes he was playing very good but maybe not selfish; he always gives passes to team-mates.

“Messi, Cristiano, they score 50 goals a year and that is very difficult in England. But from his point of view, if he's more aggressive in the box by scoring goals and making assists, he will be the top of his game.

“In normal play he can create chances. It looks very easy. He goes quick, he scores with both feet.

“Eden has all the qualities to be the best. And his personality as well, the way he behaves.

“He's the best player in the team but the way he respects everyone, he's a normal person. That's amazing to have the best player and his behaviour and everyone loves him in the club. That's as important as his work on the pitch.”

Chelsea FC v Cardiff City - Premier League

Hazard has helped Chelsea to burst out of the blocks in the current campaign, with 15 points collected from five Premier League outings to date. He added:

“The gap was very big and obviously it was a disappointing season in the Premier League because we missed out on the Champions League.

“It's up to us to close that gap. We have to work hard and if we keep working the way we are doing, we can be close to City.

“We have to show it on the pitch. Off the pitch it's silly to talk about. Two years ago, when we won the title, it was opposite. We were top of the table and they couldn't get us.

“Mentality is key in winning the league. It's a very tough league and you have to fight against very good teams. No team give you any gifts. The moment to tell about this is on the pitch — and in May.”