Hazard can match Messi & Ronaldo without scoring 50 goals, says Chelsea teammate

Zeeshan Ali
SENIOR ANALYST
News
587   //    24 Sep 2018, 17:39 IST

Watford v Chelsea - Premier League
Hazard and Azpilicueta have become Chelsea stalwarts

Chelsea full-back and Spanish International Caesar Azpilicueta feels that his Belgian teammate Eden Hazard is more than capable of matching Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo without having to score 50 odd goals every season.

With the Messi-Ronaldo duopoly drawing to its twilight phase, it seems like it is finally time for some of the mere mortals in world football to have a chance at being the best. With unparalleled goal-scoring numbers achieved by the two greatest of their generation, it seems almost humanly impossible to keep pace for the rest of the pack.

However, Azpilicueta feels that doesn't necessarily hold true. The Spanish defender told the Daily Mail:

“I know Eden, we came here together and I played against him in France so I have seen him for a long time but, yes, I'm sure he can be the best.
“He has that quality of eliminating defenders. It's amazing.
“But this season he is adding goals and assists. Sometimes he was playing very good but maybe not selfish; he always gives passes to team-mates.
“Messi, Cristiano, they score 50 goals a year and that is very difficult in England. But from his point of view, if he's more aggressive in the box by scoring goals and making assists, he will be the top of his game.
“In normal play he can create chances. It looks very easy. He goes quick, he scores with both feet.
“Eden has all the qualities to be the best. And his personality as well, the way he behaves.
“He's the best player in the team but the way he respects everyone, he's a normal person. That's amazing to have the best player and his behaviour and everyone loves him in the club. That's as important as his work on the pitch.”
Chelsea FC v Cardiff City - Premier League
Chelsea FC v Cardiff City - Premier League

Hazard has helped Chelsea to burst out of the blocks in the current campaign, with 15 points collected from five Premier League outings to date. He added:

“The gap was very big and obviously it was a disappointing season in the Premier League because we missed out on the Champions League.
“It's up to us to close that gap. We have to work hard and if we keep working the way we are doing, we can be close to City.
“We have to show it on the pitch. Off the pitch it's silly to talk about. Two years ago, when we won the title, it was opposite. We were top of the table and they couldn't get us.
“Mentality is key in winning the league. It's a very tough league and you have to fight against very good teams. No team give you any gifts. The moment to tell about this is on the pitch — and in May.”
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Barcelona Football Eden Hazard Lionel Messi
Zeeshan Ali
SENIOR ANALYST
"Played 38, Won 26, Drawn 12, Lost exactly none!"
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 7
29 Sep WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester United
29 Sep ARS WAT 07:30 PM Arsenal vs Watford
29 Sep EVE FUL 07:30 PM Everton vs Fulham
29 Sep HUD TOT 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Tottenham
29 Sep MAN BRI 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
29 Sep NEW LEI 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Leicester City
29 Sep WOL SOU 07:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton
29 Sep CHE LIV 10:00 PM Chelsea vs Liverpool
30 Sep CAR BUR 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs Burnley
02 Oct AFC CRY 12:30 AM AFC Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace
All Fixtures →
