Hazard hauls as managers bid farewell: Fantasy Premier League - Gameweek 33 Reviewed

Chelsea FC beat West Ham 2-0 after Hazard hauls two.

Blank Gameweek 33 has officially come to an end. Overall a great Gameweek for myself and I'm sure many others especially if you owned or captained either Jamie Vardy or Eden Hazard. However, there were disappointments that Gameweek 33 brought as well.

Players and teams that shone:

Jamie Vardy and Youri Tielemans

Huddersfield two defeated 4-1 after goals from Vardy, Tielemans, and Maddison.

Leicester City racked up a 4-1 win over Huddersfield on Saturday with Vardy, Maddison, and Tielemans scoring the goals. Vardy with two goals and one assist saw him produce 16 fantasy points which saw him become the joint top points scorer with Hazard for Gameweek 33.

Looking ahead, Leicester do not have a double Gameweek and face tough opposition. Therefore despite hauling in 33, you might want to look at getting rid of your Leicester players as Leicester will probably struggle to get a result against Arsenal, Man City, and Chelsea.

Eden Hazard

The stand out player this Gameweek for me and probably one of the most outstanding individual goals you've ever seen. He was a joy to watch on Monday evening when he carried his team to a 2-0 victory over West Ham.

Despite returning to form he is the most transferred out player this round as managers begin to activate their Wildcards and prepare for double Gameweek 35. Chelsea don't have great fixtures to finish the season. They face Liverpool and United in the next three games. Without a double Gameweek as well, now would be a good time to look elsewhere.

Burnley

Advertisement

After going a goal down early on, an impressive Burnley fought back to secure a 3-1 victory and win 3 points away from home. The goals were scored by Barnes, Wood, and Westwood. Westwood was the second top scorer this Gameweek as he picked up an assist and three bonus points as well.

Burnley players were impressive over this win. However, I would stay well away from any Burnley player for the rest of the season. They have no double Gameweek and face Chelsea, Man City, and Arsenal over the next five Gameweeks.

The disappointments of Gameweek 33:

Bournemouth

Myself along with many fantasy managers backed Bournemouth to come out victorious. Three Bournemouth attacking players in my team and not one return. Bournemouth were the most disappointing team this past Gameweek. A 3-1 defeat to Burnley at home isn't something us managers were expecting at all.

Looking ahead, Bournemouth have favorable fixtures. However, they are one of the teams without a double Gameweek in GW35. This factor could cause managers to stay clear of Bournemouth's assets. Despite being no-where in the match, Callum Wilson would be the only player in Bournemouth I'd consider keeping in my team until the end of the season.

Arsenal

It was always going to be a tough game for Arsenal away from home against Everton. In the end, Arsenal failed to get a result and ended up losing 1-0. Arsenal have only lost one game in their last 7. Looking ahead, Arsenal have great fixtures from now until the end of the season.

With them fighting for a top-four spot as well, I expect Arsenal to give their all. There will be three players entering my Wildcard team especially for the double Gameweek in GW35. Bernd Leno, Sead Kolasinac and the in-form goal-scorer Alexandre Lacazette are all in my wildcard draft. All three are probably the top three Arsenal options at the moment. If you don't have Arsenal coverage, especially for the double Gameweek, you could be left hurting.

Advertisement