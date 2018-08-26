Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Hazard's dad reveals the reason why he did not join Real Madrid this summer

Shambhu Ajith
SENIOR ANALYST
News
2.84K   //    26 Aug 2018, 18:08 IST

Huddersfield Town v Chelsea FC - Premier League
Eden Hazard looks set to impress again

Eden Hazard's transfer saga has been the talk of the town for a long time now. Chelsea fans feared countenancing their worst nightmare. However, things have panned out differently and Hazard looks set to stay at Chelsea for the length of the season.

The Belgian superstar told the media, following their win over England in the 3rd place playoff at the World Cup, that he is looking for something different in his immediate club future.

He said,

“After six wonderful years at Chelsea it might be time to discover something different. Certainly after this World Cup."
“I can decide if I want to stay or go, but Chelsea will make the final decision – if they want me to go. You know my preferred destination.”
“Unfortunately, there's no Champions League this year, of course, we always want to play in that competition. I just want to play the games. We'll see what happens,"

Hazard also stated that his decision will not based on Zidane staying at the helm at the Santiago Bernabeu.

“I think Real Madrid is everyone's dream. Zidane or no Zidane, the white shirt is special. But the blue shirt suits me well, so everything's fine, and staying doesn't bother me."
"For now, I'd be happy to stay, I still have two years on my contract. For now, there's no one who wants to buy me. As I've said 100 times before, I'm very happy at Chelsea."

However, Maurizio Sarri recently told the press that the talismanic forward will stay the club this season.

"I cannot sell without the possibility to buy another player at the same level. So I think Eden will stay with us for the whole season."

And now, Eden Hazard's father, Thierry has revealed that could indeed have been Zidane's resignation from the Real Madrid job that led to his son not joining Los Blancos this summer.

Talking to Belgian newspaper Hiet Niewuwsblad (via The Sun), he said,

"It could have been a different story if Zidane had continued as Real Madrid coach.
“But he had his reasons to leave.”

However, Hazard senior also said that he can't say for certain why the move didn't materialize.

"I can’t say what happened."
“Maybe Real Madrid have a policy to give chances to youngsters.
“Eden has another year on his contract next summer, and it’s possible that he’ll still end up at Real.”

Hazard's fellow countryman and former club teammate Thibaut Courtois secured a switch to Real Madrid from Stamford Bridge this summer.

Shambhu Ajith
SENIOR ANALYST
Football is a whole skill to itself. A whole world. A whole universe to itself. Football is freedom - Bob Marley
