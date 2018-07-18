Hazard's 'verbal' Real Madrid agreement, Perez's bold statement, and more: Real Madrid transfer news, 18th July

Amit Mishra FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 6.19K // 18 Jul 2018, 19:58 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Perez

The slow transfer days at Real Madrid could end soon with the World Cup now done. The post-Cristiano Ronaldo era might have an adverse effect in the coming weeks as Madrid President Florentino Perez finally broke his silence.

Read on to find out more…

Real Madrid to strengthen their ‘present and their future’

It’s natural that a few doubts have crept in following the departure of Zinedine Zidane and Cristiano Ronaldo, both stalwarts of Real Madrid. While Zidane’s departure was the first blow, losing Ronaldo, a player who has always delivered regardless of who the manager has been, is something that has gotten on the fans’ nerves.

The club haven’t made a single-big name signing yet but President Florentino Perez allayed doubts that the club won’t spend this summer, “We need to strengthen our present and our future. This is a great squad that will be strengthened by some brilliant players.

“We’re in one of the richest periods of our history. We’ve won unique titles. We’re sound institutionally, have strong financial power and have the support of millions of fans.

“We’re going to look to carry on winning and nobody should be in doubt about that. Many thought it was impossible to win three Champions Leagues in a row. We are Madrid and we always want more.”

Courtois to Real Madrid is ‘done’

Madrid bound

Belgian newspaper HLN have reported that Real Madrid have already sealed the deal for Chelsea custodian Thibaut Courtois. With reports emerging that Liverpool have agreed a deal with AS Roma for Alisson Becker, Madrid had to make the move quickly as Courtois is a pretty wanted man.

The Belgian’s contract expires next summer and Chelsea were always likely to sell him considering he wasn’t going to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge.

Courtois recently won the Golden Glove in the World Cup for his distinguished displays in goal and has already played in the Spanish top flight with Real Madrid’s arch-rivals Atletico Madrid. So, there won’t be too many happy Atleti fans if he does indeed join Los Blancos.

Hazard’s ‘verbal agreement’

The saga of the summer perhaps! Last season, it was Virgil van Dijk making headlines and this time, Hazard has taken up the mantle for being the most coveted name on the rumour mills. The Belgian has had a successful spell with the Blues but could finally be on his way out.

Chelsea won’t be playing Champion League football next season and when that is coupled with the fact that Ronaldo has just left, Hazard perhaps won’t get a better opportunity to move to the Bernabeu.

Read more: Hazard 'reaches verbal agreement' with Real Madrid

Reports reveal that the Belgian has agreed on a verbal deal with the Spanish club. While the transfer fee still hasn’t been decided, it’s likely that Chelsea will let him go considering they’ll get a good fee for him and that he just has a couple of years remaining in his contract.