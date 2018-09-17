"Hazard" warning for Chelsea's rivals

Gaurav Phadke FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 1.58K // 17 Sep 2018, 17:30 IST

From Zola, with love!

Eden Hazard has started the season brilliantly, scoring 5 times for Chelsea in the Premier League so far.

He's having a wonderful 2018 in general, captaining Belgium to the World Cup semis, and now helping Chelsea achieve a perfect start to Sarri's debut season!

Had he helped Belgium win the World Cup, he would have been crowned the Player of the Tournament in place of Modric, and he would then possibly have partnered Modric in the Real Madrid starting XI!

So Belgium's loss has been Chelsea's gain!

He played with Belgium late into the World Cup, had an extended holiday post the same, so basically, he had no pre-season with his club mates, and more importantly, with his new manager.

That (seems to) not have had any detrimental effect though, as he looks like he wants to make this season his best in terms of goals!

He started the first couple of games from the bench and has now become a confirmed starter, but the gradual initiation seems to have kept him hungry and fresh!

He has 5 goals in 5 games now (courtesy the hat-trick against Cardiff City), and 2 assists to add to the tally,

Since joining Chelsea in 2012, he's been involved in more goals (goals+assist) than any other Premier League midfielder.

These are the bare statistics, so nothing can be disputed there. But what should be more worrying for Chelsea's opponents is the smile on Hazard's face whilst he's featured for the team this season.

After the turmoil around Conte's future towards the end of last season and the beginning of this one, the uncertainty about his future courtesy Real Madrid, it could have been a season of acrimony for Hazard, and eventually for Sarri and Chelsea.

Hazard would have discussed Sarri's style with Dries Mertens (whilst on national duty) and that would have influenced his decision to stay at Chelsea.

Sarri's arrival (the worst kept secret in footballing history), and his playing style seems to have endeared Chelsea's no.10. He is clearly enjoying working with/for Maurizio Sarri and embracing his new-found freedom in this Chelsea team. There's no more "false nine" for Hazard to keep up with either.

He's certainly the most in-form player in Europe at the moment. If he manages to keep the intensity (and the happiness) going, we should be in for a "Hazard special" this season. Sensing the same, his new manager has set him a target of 30+ (or 40+ if you trust separate sources) goals, which would put him on par with the free-scoring midfielders like Ronaldo, Messi and Salah back home! If he achieves this target, he would have ensured that Chelsea win a major trophy, plus he would have readied them for a Champions League tilt next season.

That will go a long way in Eden Hazard being proclaimed the best player on the planet.