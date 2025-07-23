HB Torshavn vs Brondby Prediction and Betting Tips | July 24th 2025

HB Torshavn and Brondby kick off their quest for UEFA Conference League football when they square off at the Torsvollur Stadium on Thursday. Frederik Birk Christensen’s men head into the game fresh off the back of an impressive start to the new Danish Superliga campaign and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Ad

HB Torshavn turned in a resilient team display last time out when they overturned a two-goal first-half deficit to salvage a 2-2 draw against B36 Torshavn in their Faroe Islands Premier League clash at the Gundadalur Stadium.

Before that, Adolfo Sormani’s side were on a run of five consecutive league victories, scoring 16 goals and conceding five since May 25.

HB Torshavn are aiming to secure European football for the first time since their group-stage exit from the 1995 UEFA Intertoto Cup after reaching the Conference League qualifiers thanks to a third-placed finish in the Premier League table last term.

Ad

Trending

Over in Denmark, Brondby picked up a dream start to the 2025-26 Superliga campaign as they cruised to a 3-0 victory over Silkeborg at the Brondby Stadion last Sunday.

This was in keeping with their impressive run of results in pre-season, where Christensen’s side picked up three wins and one draw from their four warm-up games while scoring five goals and keeping two clean sheets.

Brondby secured a Conference League qualifying berth after picking up 51 points from 32 matches in the Superliga last season to finish third in the championship round standings.

Ad

HB Torshavn vs Brondby Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between HB Torshavn and Brondby, and both sides will be looking to kick off their rivalry on a positive note.

Brondby are unbeaten in their last six matches across all competitions, picking up five wins and one draw since a 2-1 defeat against Midtjylland on May 19.

Torshavn are on a run of eight consecutive matches without defeat, claiming six wins and two draws since May’s 7-1 loss against Runavik.

Brondby have lost just one of their last six competitive away matches while picking up three wins and two draws since late March.

Ad

HB Torshavn vs Brondby Prediction

Torshavn have put together a solid run of results in recent weeks, but now face a sterner challenge in a superior Brondby side who have flown out of the blocks this season.

While we expect the hosts to put up a fight, we are backing Christensen’s side to come away with the desired result and make it two wins from two this term.

Ad

Prediction: HB Torshavn 1-3 Brondby

HB Torshavn vs Brondby Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brondby to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in Torshavn’s last six matches)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in the hosts’ last seven games)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More