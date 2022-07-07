HB vs Newtown Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th July | UEFA Europa Conference League 2022-23

Havnar Bóltfelag (HB) invite Newtown to the Gundadalur in the first leg of UEFA Europa Conference League first-round qualifying on Thursday.

The hosts are competing in the qualification campaign of a UEFA-affiliated competition for the fourth season in a row and made it to the third round qualifiers of the Conference League last season, suffering a 7-3 loss against Maccabi Haifa.

Newtown also took part in the competition's first-round qualifying tie last season. They suffered a 5-0 defeat on aggregate to Dundalk.

The hosts head into the game in good form, winning three of their last four league games. Newtown, on the other hand, have played just one friendly game in the pre-season. They played out a goalless draw against Linfield last month.

HB vs Newtown Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two sides across all competitions.

HB scored nine goals in their qualifying campaign last season and conceded seven. They scored five goals at home but conceded all seven goals in their away game.

Newtown did not score a goal in their qualifying campaign last season but conceded five goals.

HB have kept three clean sheets in their last four games, with all three of them coming away from home and in their last home game they suffered a 2-1 defeat against KI.

They are currently in third place in the Faroe Islands Premier League, scoring 28 goals in the 14 league games thus far.

Newtown finished third in the Cymru Premier League last season, scoring 50 goals and conceding 35 in that period.

HB vs Newtown Prediction

The home team have a long-standing history in continental competitions and have played 60 games in various stages of qualification fixtures in UEFA-affiliated competitions. They have won just eight games in this period and will be looking to improve upon that record here.

Newtown, on the other hand, have played just 10 games in the qualification campaign. They have just two wins to their name in this period and might struggle here. We back the home team to secure a narrow win in this first leg fixture.

Prediction: HB 2-1 Newtown

HB vs Newtown Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - HB.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Over 2.5.

Tip 3: HB to score first - Yes.

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes.

