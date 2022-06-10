"He has absolutely everything" - When Paul Scholes settled the debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo 

In a 2015 interview, Manchester United legend Paul Scholes hailed Lionel Messi as an “all-round footballer,” keeping the Argentine on a rung above Cristiano Ronaldo.

Messi and Ronaldo have dominated the most celebrated sport on the planet for the last 15 years. The forwards have one-upped one another every step of the way, doing everything in their power to cement their place as the best footballer of the generation.

Except for the World Cup, the pair have won every major trophy for club and country, and their insatiable desire to win remains intact to this day.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Emi Martinez on what it's like playing with Lionel Messi 🤐 Emi Martinez on what it's like playing with Lionel Messi 🤐 https://t.co/vHVkWVfzGR

With 12 Ballons d’Or between them, Ronaldo (five) and Messi (seven) are by far the two best players of this era. However, the debate about picking the absolute best continues to rage on. Many footballing stars and icons have added their two cents to the discussion, including former Manchester United star Paul Scholes.

In an interview with the Independent in 2015 (via GiveMeSport), he revealed which player he thought was better. The Englishman said:

“Messi [is the best] but Ronaldo is brilliant. Ronaldo is sensational at what he does, with pace and power. He scores, he takes free-kicks. But as an all-round footballer, Messi – wow, his passing – he has absolutely everything.”

He added:

“I think about the great players with whom I have shared a pitch: Eric Cantona, Zinedine Zidane, Pirlo, Xavi, Cristiano Ronaldo – and the greatest of them all is Messi.”

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi continue to impress for their respective countries

Ronaldo (37) and Messi (34) are in the twilight of their glittering careers. Yet, on the pitch, they look as hungry and driven as ever, doing everything in their power to help their teams.

Following a grueling 2021-22 campaign, Ronaldo and Messi have joined up with Portugal and Argentina, respectively, for international duty. The forwards have been firing on all cylinders in national colors as well.

Ronaldo, who is helping Portugal in the Nations League, has bagged two goals in two starts. He also played a key role in helping Portugal seal a 1-1 draw in their Nations League opener against Spain on June 2.

Behind the scenes of Messi’s greatest international achievement Argentina’s Copa America win is getting an ‘All or Nothing’ series on Amazon.Behind the scenes of Messi’s greatest international achievement Argentina’s Copa America win is getting an ‘All or Nothing’ series on Amazon.Behind the scenes of Messi’s greatest international achievement 🙌🏆 https://t.co/ZubfFQ0GDo

Messi, on the other hand, won the Finalissima against Italy on June 1, providing two assists for Copa America winners Argentina in a 3-0 win over European champions Italy.

He also featured in Argentina’s friendly bout against Estonia, astonishingly scoring all five goals in a 5-0 rout.

