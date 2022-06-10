"I think Arsenal have a big chance because of his relationship with his manager" - Jack Wilshere says Gunners have an edge in signing 25-year-old forward 

Former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has claimed that the north London outfit have a “big chance” of signing Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City in the summer transfer window. Wilshere opined that Jesus’ relationship with current Gunners boss Mikel Arteta would help the north Londoners get their man.

Arsenal, who allowed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to join Barcelona in the winter, ended the 2021-22 Premier League campaign with just two strikers, Edward Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette. Both strikers are set to become free agents at the end of the month, but the Londoners have supposedly (via The Metro) convinced Nketiah to sign an extension. Lacazette, on the other hand, has rejoined Lyon.

Arsenal are understandably eager to add more firepower at the top before the 2022-23 season commences, and Jesus is one of the biggest names on their shortlist. With Chelsea and Real Madrid also reportedly interested in his services, the Emirates outfit might be in for quite a battle.

Wilshere, however, hinted that his old side might be the favorites to get Jesus, thanks to the relationship he shared with former City assistant coach Arteta.

Discussing Jesus’ transfer on talkSPORT (via Football.London), Wilshere said:

“He has a year left on his contract? They could get him cheaper if they hold out. I’ve done that before (run down my contract) – you get more money that way, it’s a fact. That’s why the players do it.”

He added:

“I think they will be queuing up (for Jesus). I think Arsenal will have a big chance of signing him because of his relationship with his manager. I think Newcastle would go for him but I would love to see him at Arsenal.”

Jesus, who joined Manchester City for €32 million from Palmeiras in 2016, has scored 95 goals in 236 appearances across competitions for the club. His current deal with the Premier League champions runs out in June 2023.

Gabriel Jesus could pick Arsenal ahead of Real Madrid and Chelsea because of one factor

Both Real Madrid and Chelsea are in considerably better positions than the London outfit. They have bigger ambitions, better squads, and the quality to win major silverware next season.

However, neither can outright promise to make Jesus their main man. While Madrid have Karim Benzema in their ranks, the Blues have Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, and Romelu Lukaku fighting for the centre-forward role.

At the Emirates, Jesus could get to play as the club's first-choice striker. In a World Cup year, the option to attain consistency could prove to be more lucrative for Jesus than Champions League football.

