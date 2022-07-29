“He was always very willing to learn, very hardworking and focused!” – Gabriel Jesus’ ex-teammate reveals 2 things Arsenal striker spent extra hours on improving

Arsenal have signed Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City in a deal worth €52 million this summer. As the striker is enjoys a promising start to life with the club, his former teammate Fernando Prass has highlighted two things the new Gunners forward worked hard to improve on.

Gabriel Jesus was in the youth setup at Palmeiras in 2013, the same year the Brazilian outfit signed Fernando Prass as their goalkeeper. Having watched how the new Arsenal forward developed in the early stages of his career, the former shot-stopper had something to say about his commitment to training.

Arsenal @Arsenal On Cloud No. 9



Welcome to Arsenal, Gabriel Jesus On Cloud No. 9Welcome to Arsenal, Gabriel Jesus ⛅️ On Cloud No. 9🔴 Welcome to Arsenal, Gabriel Jesus https://t.co/kPgOx9uVZd

"He was always very willing to learn, very hardworking and focused," he said during an exclusive interview with Mirror. "I remember we stayed after training for him to work on finishing, especially with his left leg and head!"

Fernando Prass watched Gabriel Jesus as he struggled to impress for Brazil during the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. The Arsenal signing was Selecao's first-choice in front of goal during the tournament but failed to find the back of the net before they were eliminated in the quarterfinals.

The former Palmeiras goalkeeper provided insight into just how much the setback affected the 25-year-old.

Arsenal @Arsenal GABRIEL JESUS!



Barely seconds into his Arsenal debut, GJ9 is on the scoresheet!



2-1 (47) GABRIEL JESUS!Barelyseconds into his Arsenal debut, GJ9 is on the scoresheet!2-1(47) 🇧🇷 GABRIEL JESUS! 🇧🇷 Barely 9️⃣0️⃣ seconds into his Arsenal debut, GJ9 is on the scoresheet! 👊⚫️ 2-1 🔴 (47) https://t.co/5VwYk7n20J

"Every player needs confidence to play at the highest level," he said.

"After the World Cup in Russia, I talked to Jesus, obviously, he was very upset, but he knows that at 21 years old, in 2018, already being Brazilian champion, gold in the Olympics and playing in a World Cup, he was at a top world level and everything he experiences, good and bad, serves to make him a better and more complete athlete!

"He certainly evolved a lot with all this, even because he has a very strong mentality!"

Gabriel Jesus shining with Arsenal in preseason

There's a lot of optimism surrounding the player in the Gunners camp

Early signs suggest the Brazilian is well-poised to enjoy a decent spell with the Gunners. He's been one of the best players in Mikel Arteta's squad this preseason, putting up laudable performances in front of goal.

Jesus opened his account with a brilliant brace against Nurmberg on July 8 and followed it up with another goal versus Everton on July 17. The Brazilian also found the back of the net against Chelsea last time out, raising his preseason tally to four goals in as many games.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far