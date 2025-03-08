"He is the best footballer ever" - When Cole Palmer made his pick between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer once named Lionel Messi as the best footballer ever ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo. The English midfielder joined the Blues in the summer of 2023 from Manchester City and enjoyed a stunning debut campaign.

Palmer registered 27 goals and 15 assists from 48 games across competitions for the London giants last season. However, the 22-year-old has seen a dip in form this campaign.

Nevertheless, Palmer has still registered 14 goals and six assists from 31 games across competitions. The Englishman sat down for a fun chat in December 2024 which was shared on the Premier League's social media handle.

Palmer was asked to name three famous personalities he would like to invite for a Christmas dinner. His first choice was Lionel Messi and when pressed on the matter, he gave a pretty clear reason for his choice.

“Because he is the best footballer ever,” Palmer said (via Bolavip).

Palmer also chose Basketball legend Michael Jordan and musician Vybz Kartel as his other two options, snubbing Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese icon's heated rivalry with the Argentine legend has seen multiple players pick sides in the GOAT debate.

Palmer had previously made his allegiance clear, saying in an interview with GOAL that he wanted to be like Messi while growing up. The Englishman also settled the age-old debate in that conversation, choosing Lionel Messi ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo as his GOAT.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi feature at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup?

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami will play in the refurbished FIFA Club World Cup that kicks off on June 14. However, Cristiano Ronaldo will miss out, as Al-Nassr failed to qualify for the tournament.

This year's edition will have 32 teams for the first time and will be hosted in the United States. It will feature some of the best clubs in the world, including Real Madrid, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, and Juventus.

Inter Miami secured passage into the 2025 Club World Cup as the best-performing club (in the regular season) from the host nation. The Herons won the Supporters' Shield with a record 74 points.

The Florida-based club have been drawn into Group A, alongside Al Ahly, Palmeiras, and Porto. Inter Miami will have to finish in the top two to qualify for the knockouts. Meanwhile, there was only one spot for a Saudi Arabian club, and it went to reigning Saudi Pro League champions Al-Hilal.

