"He does it better than Messi, Ronaldo, and everyone" - John Barnes makes bold claims about former PSG player

John Barnes has made a huge claim that former Nigeria and PSG player Austin Jay Jay Okocha is a more skillful player than Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

His comments may come as a huge surprise to many, as both Messi and Ronaldo have been labeled as the two greatest players of all time by the majority of the footballing society.

Their rivalry has lasted well over a decade and even in the twilight of their careers, they continue to prove why they are head and shoulders above the rest.

The duo are widely known for their huge success for both club and country, as well as their unprecedented individual achievements.

Meanwhile, former Liverpool player Barnes claimed that Nigerian legend Jay Jay Okocha was a more skillful player than both Messi and Ronaldo.

Okocha was best known for his mesmerizing individual brilliance with the ball during his playing career, which lasted for 19 years between 1990 and 2008.

The former Bolton Wanderers star man is also widely regarded as one of the greatest African players to even play in the Premier League.

Barnes also named another former PSG player, Ronaldinho, alongside Okocha as the two most-skilled and naturally-gifted players he has seen play football, ignoring the famous duo of Messi and Ronaldo.

Speaking about Okocha on SuperSportTv, he said:

"When you talk about two of the most naturally gifted skilful players, not talking about playing in a team as he can, but when you talk about individuals, the most skillful players, Ronaldinho and JJ Okocha, which is naturally the most skillful players because the things he does, on a football pitch you do on the playing ground, or in training, and you are not supposed to do in matches, he does it better than Messi, Ronaldo, and everyone in terms of pure skill."

Okocha went on to play for a number of European clubs during his playing career, including Eintracht Frankfurt, Bolton, PSG, and Hull City.

Christophe Galtier heaps praise on PSG star after win over Angers

French forward Kylian Mbappe once again grabbed all the headlines during PSG's 2-1 away victory against Angers on Friday (April 21).

EuroFoot @eurofootcom The Messi x Mbappé link-up is simply incredible! ( The Messi x Mbappé link-up is simply incredible! ( @FreeLigue1 😍🔥 The Messi x Mbappé link-up is simply incredible! (@FreeLigue1) https://t.co/SxEwimGcMR

The 24-year-old forward grabbed a spectacular brace during the encounter to give the Parisians all three points and push them closer to yet another Ligue 1 title.

Speaking about Mbappe's performance against Angers in the post-match press conference, Galtier said:

"Kylian is a great competitor. When he scores, he does it above all for the team and so that it can win. He has this personality and this obsession of wanting to break records, to always be the first.

He continued:

"Without exchanging with him, I know that there is this title that we want to go for, and also the one of the best scorer of Ligue 1.

“He is made like that. He is a competitor for the team and on a personal level. He was born to score goals. And when he doesn’t score, he’s very grouchy."

Mbappe is currently leading the Ligue 1 scoring charts with 22 goals to his name. The Frenchman has scored a combined total of 34 goals across all competitions for PSG this season.

