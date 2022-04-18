"He is a big, dominant player for us" - Mason Mount heaps praise on 26-year-old Chelsea star 

Chelsea's Mason Mount has showered praise on fellow midfield star Ruben Loftus-Cheek, commending him for his “brilliant” shift against Crystal Palace on Sunday (17 April).

Thomas Tuchel’s team took on Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace in the second FA Cup semi-final at Wembley. Tuchel opted for Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic as his central-midfield pairing against the Eagles, but an early injury to the Croatian international forced him to adapt.

Squawka @Squawka



100% take-on success

100% shot accuracy

44 touches

5 duels won

2 take-ons

2 fouls won

1 tackle

1 shot

1 goal



The match winner. Ruben Loftus-Cheek's game by numbers vs. Crystal Palace:100% take-on success100% shot accuracy44 touches5 duels won2 take-ons2 fouls won1 tackle1 shot1 goalThe match winner. Ruben Loftus-Cheek's game by numbers vs. Crystal Palace:100% take-on success100% shot accuracy 44 touches5 duels won2 take-ons 2 fouls won1 tackle 1 shot 1 goal The match winner. 🙌 https://t.co/ggaOIaMSQi

Loftus-Cheek came on as Kovacic’s replacement in the 26th minute and helped Chelsea grab the game by the scruff of its neck. He also opened the scoring for the Blues 20 minutes into the second half, dispatching a thunderous volley to beat Palace keeper Jack Butland.

Mount, who also got on the scoresheet in Sunday’s 2-0 victory, heaped praise on his compatriot, hailing him as a 'dominant' player for the Stamford Bridge outfit.

Speaking to Chelsea’s official website, he said:

“I’m absolutely buzzing for Rubes. He’s worked so hard to get back into the shape he is now and he’s a top player. He came on in a difficult game but stepped up and did well. He’s a big, dominant player for us and the way he drives the ball forward really helps us move up the pitch. He was brilliant today when he came on.”

Loftus-Cheek endured an Achilles tendon rupture ahead of the 2019-20 campaign, which ruled him out for over six months. He has since worked diligently to get his sharpness back and has now emerged as an invaluable member of Tuchel’s squad. The England international has played in 32 games across competitions for the Blues this season, registering a goal and four assists.

Mason Mount extends purple patch in Chelsea’s win over Crystal Palace

The Blues’ poster boy Mason Mount produced another excellent performance on Sunday evening. He held up the ball, pressed tirelessly, and scored Chelsea’s insurance goal in the 76th minute, sweetly finishing Timo Werner’s threaded through ball.

Squawka @Squawka



vs. Man Utd (2020)

vs. Real Madrid (2021)

vs. Crystal Palace (2022)



Another goal in a big game.



#EmiratesFACup Mason Mount has now scored in three different semi-finals for Chelsea:vs. Man Utd (2020)vs. Real Madrid (2021)vs. Crystal Palace (2022)Another goal in a big game. Mason Mount has now scored in three different semi-finals for Chelsea: ⚽ vs. Man Utd (2020)⚽ vs. Real Madrid (2021)⚽ vs. Crystal Palace (2022)Another goal in a big game. #EmiratesFACup https://t.co/55RipwoPy0

The goal marked the 23-year-old’s fourth goal in his last three appearances across competitions for the Stamford Bridge outfit. In total, the Englishman has featured in 46 games this season, recording 26 goal contributions (12 goals and 14 assists).

Chelsea will face Liverpool, who edged out Manchester City 3-2 in the other semi-final, in the FA Cup final on 14 May. Incidentally, the two teams also locked horns in the League Cup final earlier this year, with the Reds winning on penalties.

Edited by Samya Majumdar