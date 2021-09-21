"He came for me, I can't believe it" - Rio Ferdinand on Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's scathing remarks

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has played down talk of any rift between himself and Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. This comes after the pair had a clash of words recently.

The former Manchester United centre-back said on Vibe with Five show:

"Ole's come for me the other day in the paper! He came for me, I can't believe it! When I see Ole, I'm going to give him a big hug. I'm going to shake his hand and say, 'it's all love, I love you, man!' I'm his biggest fan.

"Ole's at the wheel, it wasn't happening until I said it. I've got no beef, I've got no beef with anyone at Man United. Some stuff is said in the heat of the moment, and you get things wrong here and there. It's a phone call, man, just call me.

"When I see Ole, it's all love, hugs and kisses, that's it. I understand it, because he's under pressure, it's big pressure. There are people throwing questions at you and you react in the heat of the moment, I get it.

"At the end of the day, I think they know deep down that there's no malice in me. They've all shared a dressing room with me, they know what I'm like. If I'm wrong, I'll hold my hands up, like I did last week with Phil Jones," the Englishman added.

Rio Ferdinand had a few scathing words to say against Manchester United players last week. He initially criticized Cristiano Ronaldo's touchline antics during the Champions League clash with Young Boys before labeling Phil Jones a waste of space.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hit back at Ferdinand during a press conference, stating the former defender "comments on things he doesn’t really know". Meanwhile, it is worth noting that Ferdinand has issued an apology to Jones, saying he didn't initially know the extent of the player's injury.

What next for Manchester United?

Following a hard-fought 2-1 victory over West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday, Manchester United will head into the EFL Cup third round on Wednesday. They will face the Hammers once again, this time at Old Trafford.

They'll then resume Premier League action with a clash against Aston Villa on Saturday. A victory could send them to the top of the table, provided Chelsea and Liverpool drop points or the Red Devils win by a huge margin.

