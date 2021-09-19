"He comments on things he doesn't really know" - Solskjaer responds to Ferdinand's comments on Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has clashed with former teammate Rio Ferdinand over the latter's recent comments on Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese superstar was seen right next to Solskjaer on the touchline during Manchester United's loss to Young Boys in the UEFA Champions League.

After Manchester United were down to 10 men, Solskjaer substituted Cristiano Ronaldo in the second half. However, the 5-time Ballon d'Or winner was seen standing next to Solskjaer and maintaining a vocal presence.

Speaking to BT Sport during the match, Rio Ferdinand said:

“If I’m the manager, I’ve got to be honest, I’m telling him (Cristiano Ronaldo) to sit down,”

UtdDistrict @UtdDistrict 🗣 Rio Ferdinand on Ronaldo standing alongside Solskjær after he was substituted: "If I’m the manager, I’ve got to be honest, I’m telling him to sit. I get it [though]... he’s just a passionate guy. He wants to win, he’s desperate to win, and he can’t hold it in." [BT Sport] 🗣 Rio Ferdinand on Ronaldo standing alongside Solskjær after he was substituted: "If I’m the manager, I’ve got to be honest, I’m telling him to sit. I get it [though]... he’s just a passionate guy. He wants to win, he’s desperate to win, and he can’t hold it in." [BT Sport] https://t.co/4j0caScOKu

Solskjaer, however, has hit back at Rio Ferdinand's comments and said the former Manchester United star misinterpreted the incident. Solskjaer said:

"Rio, again, sometimes he comments on things he doesn’t really know. It should have been a yellow card for Martins Pereira when he brought down Nemanja Matic. Both Bruno [Fernandes] and Cristiano, as competitive as they are, suddenly I had them on my shoulder.

"They were there for a brief spell and shouted to the referee. That was the aggravation of getting a few bad decisions against us. But then Cristiano sat down, Bruno sat down.

"We know only one man is allowed in that technical area and that’s either me or Carras [Michael Carrick], Mick [Phelan] or Kieran [McKenna].

"It was just spur of the moment, he should have been sent off, so I don’t have any problem with them showing some passion and then going back down. It’s not like he [Cristiano Ronaldo] was coaching the players, no."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Solskjaer will be hoping Manchester United return to winning ways against West Ham

Cristiano Ronaldo will be looking to get amongst the goals again for Manchester United

Manchester United face off against West Ham United in a crucial Premier League clash this weekend. Cristiano Ronaldo made a fine goalscoring start against Newcastle and he will be hoping to be on the scoresheet once again.

Also Read

If Manchester United claim all 3 points against West Ham, they will go level on points with current league leaders Liverpool. Having signed the likes of Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and of course Cristiano Ronaldo, Solskjaer will be under pressure to challenge for trophies this season.

He will need Cristiano Ronaldo and co to be at their best if they are to claim all 3 points against a tricky West Ham side this week.

Edited by Ashwin