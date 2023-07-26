"He can do everything" – Liverpool legend Steve Nicol compares Reds transfer target to himself as he shares excitement

Liverpool legend Steve Nicol has backed his former team to rope in Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia this summer, drawing comparisons between the Belgian and himself in the process.

The Reds have identified Lavia as their top defensive midfield target as they could lose both Jordan Henderson and Fabinho this summer. They had a £37 million bid for the £50 million-rated former Manchester City player rejected earlier this week, as per The Athletic.

Speaking on ESPN FC, Nicol shared his thoughts on Liverpool's ongoing pursuit of Lavia, who still has four years left on his deal. He said:

"It does seem like a lot of money for a guy with very little experience. However, I am sure they have looked at the stats. I am sure every single man and his dog, connected with Liverpool, has watched this over and over, this guy live and on tape.

"I am sure they have dug into his background... every single thing about him that will determine whether they go the extra mile and bring him in. At 19, you are talking about another ten years that he could spend at the club, if they think his game can develop more."

Showering praise on Lavia despite his lack of experience, Nicol added:

"Let's be honest, a 19-year-old playing in the Premier League, performing the way he did. I know it's for Southampton, which is a different ball game to going to one of the giants of football. But, as a 19-year-old, the future looks great for him. He can do everything. There's a rawness to his game. He runs with the ball an awful lot."

Comparing Lavia with himself as a footballer, Nicol jokingly concluded:

"But listen, there was a 19-year-old who went to Liverpool a long time ago, who used to run with the ball a lot and he didn't end up doing too bad – oh, yeah, that 19-year-old was me."

So far, Lavia has scored once in 34 overall matches for Southampton.

Liverpool ready with second bid for target

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool are preparing to lodge a second offer of £45 million for Romeo Lavia soon. They are set to dish out an initial £42.5 million with £2.5 million in bonuses.

The Reds are believed to make their approach as soon as possible as Chelsea are said to be also monitoring the Belgian's situation. They are, however, not expecting a fight from Arsenal for their top target.

Meanwhile, the Reds have signed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai from Brighton & Hove Albion and RB Leipzig, respectively, so far this summer. They have spent £95 million to snap both of them up.