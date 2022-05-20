"He can now look at people and laugh at them" - Ian Wright claims Arsenal star has silenced his critics this season

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright has praised goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale after the Englishman was "ridiculed" when he joined the Gunners last summer. He believes that the England international has proven his doubters wrong this season.

Many criticized Arsenal when they signed Ramsdale from Sheffield United last summer. This was because he saw two consecutive Premier League relegations with Bournemouth and Sheffield United.

However, the goalkeeper has managed to win them over with spectacular performances this season. He has also found support in Wright, who said on Premier League Productions (via Football365):

“Aaron Ramsdale, when he went to Arsenal, he was kind of ridiculed. They said ‘oh, he had two relegations’, which I can’t see as a negative when you are young. He has come in there. We have seen his emergence. He has been very, very swift – and he’s playing with him (Pickford for England) on a regular basis, that will make him understand ‘Yeh, I am playing with a top keeper. I need to get myself in order’."

He added:

“Aaron Ramsdale seems to express it (his emotions) with more fun, whereas Jordan Pickford, you probably put it down to, he does get a lot of criticism. Whereas Aaron Ramsdale, he can now, look at people and laugh at them because he was written off to a certain extent. He can now have a laugh at his own expense and a laugh with the fans because he is more relaxed with the way he is playing."

Aaron Ramsdale's stats with Arsenal this season

The goalkeeper has surpassed expectations at the Emirates Stadium this season

Since switching to the Emirates Stadium last summer, the goalkeeper has enjoyed a significant role under Mikel Arteta. So far, he's played 38 games for the Gunners across all competitions, recording 15 clean sheets to his name. He is fifth in the list for most clean sheets in the Premier League this season with 12 and has made 89 saves in the league.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are still in the fight for a Champions League spot ahead of next season. They currently rank fifth in the standings, two points behind rivals and fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Arteta's men will need to win their final league game of the season against Everton on May 22 and hope Spurs lose to Norwich to finish fourth.

Edited by Aditya Singh