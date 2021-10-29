“He changed his life” – Djibril Cisse explains why Lionel Messi’s slow start at PSG is not a “football problem”

Lionel Messi needs time to adapt at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), according to Djibril Cisse. The Frenchman believes the issue is off the pitch as the Argentine has moved to a different country after spending most of his life in Barcelona.

PSG signed Lionel Messi in the summer after his contract at Barcelona could not be renewed. The Argentine has scored thrice in the Champions League but has failed to get a goal or an assist in the seven Ligue 1 matches he has played so far.

While speaking with L'Equipe, Cisse claimed the issue with Lionel Messi was off the pitch and not on it. The former Liverpool striker backed the PSG star to come good and reach back to his level soon. He said:

"[Lionel] Messi's problem, if we can speak of a problem, is that he's a human being. He has emotions. He has lifestyle habits. For more than twenty years, he was in his element, in Barcelona. And there, we take him, we put him in another environment and we say to him: 'Go ahead, perform.' But he changed his life. His family has changed their life. We must give him time to adapt, even if his name is [Lionel] Messi. The life of a football player is impacted by his private life. For me, it's not a football problem."

Cisse believes Ligue1 defenders want to compete with PSG's Lionel Messi

After taking the Argentine's side, Cisse took the opportunity to praise the Ligue 1 players for making it hard for Lionel Messi. He believes the defenders in La Liga respected the Argentine a bit too much and thus did not lunge into tackles.

"After that, it's true, he must also adapt to the (league). It's a physical Championship, with young defenders who put a lot of commitment into duels and want to compete against Messi. I remember seeing La Liga games where defenders, no doubt out of respect, did not always set foot with him as with others."

PSG are on top of the Ligue1 table with 28 points and face defending champions Lille tonight.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Edited by Parimal Dagdee