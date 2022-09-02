"He chose the club in blue" – Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel aims cheeky dig at Arsenal with 'prove someone wrong' claim about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel has poked fun at city rivals Arsenal after former Gunners striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang completed a deadline-day switch from Barcelona.

Aubameyang joined the Blues from the Catalan giants for a fee of £10.8 million on September 1. The 33-year-old Gabonese penned a two-year deal with the Blues, who will be hoping he filla the void left by the exits of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner this summer.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Tuchel engaged in banter involving Mikel Arteta's side whilst answering a question about Aubameyang's return to London. He said (via Football London):

"I imagine everyone is happy that he chose the club in blue now instead of the club in red. They will see very early about what he is. He's about using his speed to score. He's a very hard-working striker, he's the first line of pressing, he's very strong in counter pressing."

He continued:

"That's what made him special in Dortmund with me and the captain of Arsenal. He won some trophies there. Auba is always happy to fight for something and accept the challenge. The more challenges he has, the better it is."

He added:

"If he wants to overcome the number nine curse, or if he wants to prove someone wrong in London – the more, the better. He is not afraid of the past and what a number means. He is ready to write his own history. I know him as a person with an open heart. A very positive influence in any group. He is happy to be on the pitch and score goals."

A pacy and mobile poacher, Aubameyang has previously worked with Tuchel at Borussia Dortmund for two years. Under his tutelage, the attacker registered 56 goals and eight assists in 63 matches.

Aubameyang is expected to make his debut for Chelsea in the club's home clash against West Ham United on September 3.

Chelsea become highest-spenders in the Premier League this summer

Chelsea underwent a complete squad overhaul under new ownership, led by American businessman Todd Boehly, to help boost their chances in both the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League.

The Blues made nine major additions to their squad during the summer transfer window. The west London outfit signed Raheem Sterling, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Kalidou Koulibaly, Wesley Fofana, Marc Cucurella, Denis Zakaria, Carney Chukwuemeka, Cesare Casadei and Gabriel Slonina for a combined sum of over £250 million.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have permanently parted ways with Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Timo Werner, Marcos Alonso, Ross Barkley, Emerson Palmieri, Billy Gilmour, Kenedy, Danny Drinkwater, Matt Miazga, Charly Musonda and Jake Clarke-Salter this summer.

Romelu Lukaku, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Malang Sarr and Ethan Ampadu have also secured loan deals away from the club.

